She's Been Found. In Pieces.

In the hours after the October 7 Hamas terror attack on the Israeli music festival, people all over the world became aware of Shani Louk. She was one of the women stolen away from the festival, beaten and brutalized, and dumped into the back of a truck. The sick men who took her hostage whooped and gloried in her broken body as they drove her around Gaza, taking turns spitting on her body.

⚠️[GRAPHIC] - This is Shani Louk who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. Israel has just found her skull.



Those barbarians mutilated her body and decapitated her. pic.twitter.com/FcD9oSSLIY — Alexander Higgins (@alexhiggins732) October 30, 2023

Her family and friends who'd seen the dual German-Israeli citizen posting on social media from the music festival could tell it was her by her long dreadlocks and tattoos.

She’s the one who was filmed laying face down on a pickup truck. Naked. Her leg was terribly broken and dislocated.

The crowd was seen spitting on her, poking her body. She was proudly paraded through Gaza. So sad😔 rest in peace shani...Condolence..........#HamasTerrorrists… pic.twitter.com/tQpQdvezlZ — Deepika Mishra (@Deepika76456528) October 31, 2023





So many people had been slaughtered and taken hostage that day.





For days, Shani's mother held out hope that Louk was alive. Pallywood went into overdrive, circulating photos of a woman in a Gaza hospital that her mother was convinced was her daughter and telling Israelis to shut up because Shani was just fine and being treated in the hospital.

Israeli-German hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas after being kidnapped from a music festival and then paraded naked through the streets of Gaza pic.twitter.com/uXss9sQnAQ — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) October 31, 2023

In the end, however, Shani, who would have turned 24 while in captivity, was beheaded by the Hamas terrorists cranked out on captagon.

The Twitter/X social media account run by the Israeli War Room confirmed the bad news.

Shani Louk, 23, was taken hostage from the Nova Festival by Hamas terrorists on October 7. Video circulating that day showed her being paraded around Gaza, unconscious and naked in the back of a pickup truck, with her leg terribly dislocated, as terrorists sat on top of her and the crowd in Gaza cheered and spit on her. Hamas terrorists reportedly called Shani's mother and claimed she was recovering in a hospital in Gaza, and her mother had been holding out hope that she was still alive. In the past few days, as the IDF conducted operations in northern Gaza and along the border, they found a bone from the base of a skull. DNA testing confirmed it belonged to Shani. After being abducted, brutalized, and desecrated, Shani was beheaded by barbaric Hamas terrorists. Her body has not been recovered from Gaza. May her memory be a blessing.





We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed.



Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors.



Our hearts are broken 💔.



May her memory… pic.twitter.com/svSArX3XSx — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 30, 2023

One of the organizations chasing down the identities of the dead confirmed that they found a skull bone matching Shani's DNA. It's a bone that no human can live without.

The Israeli news outlet YNET reported that Shani's sister posted on Instagram confirming the news about the young woman, who as a child had attended the Jewish Academy in Portland, Ore. She wrote, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister, the late Shani Nicole Luke, who was on October 7 at the blood festival in Barai." Her cousin also posted on Instagram that they'd received official word on Shani's death from the IDF and Zaka, the organization collecting and analyzing body parts. "We received an official message yesterday from the IDF and Zaka with a written letter telling us that a bone was found from the base of the skull, which is identical to Shani's DNA," she wrote. "The doctors determined that a person cannot live without this bone, so they ... concluded that she was dead. They consulted two other experts who ruled it out as well as a rabbi."

Though her mother thought Shani might be alive and hospitalized for a time in Gaza, she now believes she was shot in the head the same day.

Wanted for #murder of German #Hamas #hostage Shani Louk:

Thise Hamas #terrorist and some more killed Shani Louk, 22. Foto: Oktober, 12, 2023, Supernova Festival, Israel. The murderer has his leg over the body of the injured woman. pic.twitter.com/Q8Q3kYIWN1 — ArtemisNews (@ArtemisNewsBlog) October 31, 2023

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said their investigation confirms "these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured and killed Israelis." He said, "What we saw on the Gaza-Israel border goes far beyond a pogrom. We saw a slaughterhouse. We saw the blood flowing in the streets. We have seen the most horrific tragedies imaginable."

There are more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas.





Rest in peace, Shani. And I hope Hamas lives in fear.







