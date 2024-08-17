Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Hide and Seek

The Democratic National Convention is coming up on Monday, and the Dems may need it after a rough week. The introduction of Tim Walz as Kamala's running mate hit a few snags with some pretty rough stories making the rounds — even in the liberal media. Some people are even starting to wonder if the Dems will swap him out. Meanwhile, Kamala's feeling the heat to start answering some tough questions and lay out her policies, and the polls are hinting that the honeymoon phase might be close to over.

So let's dive into the big stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

THOSE MEDDLING KIDS: Campus protests are back, watch out DNC!

OOPS: Kamala undermined her own excuse for not doing interviews.

WHEN YOU’VE LOST WAPO: Liberal paper destroys Kamala’s Soviet-style price controls.

LIGHT 'EM UP: Walz ordered the National Guard to shoot citizens with paintballs to enforce a curfew.

GROOMER: Did you know that Walz had kids march for LGBT pride while wearing his name?

THE WHEELS ON THE BUS: KJP just threw Kamala under the Bidenomics bus.

BUT WILL HE SHOW UP?: Walz finally agrees to debate Vance.

THE SOVIETS CALLED KAMALA: They want their economic policy back.





RECESSION WATCH

The media is pretending that we’re safe from a recession. Don’t fall for it.

INFLATION: Don’t listen to the media narrative; inflation isn’t down.

SIGNS: Economic conditions have triggered more recession indicators.

BUFFETT STYLE: Warren Buffett knows something about the looming recession.





COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week.

STEPHEN GREEN: Kamala's Latest Stupid Idea Might Be Her Stupidest - Plus Stealth Reparations!

DAVID HARSANYI: Operation Harris for President Is One of the Shadiest in Media History.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Weird, Creepy, Surreal — And Dangerous — 2024 Campaign.

SCOTT PINSKER: How Beer Drinkers Lost the Culture War to Pot Dweebs.

ROBERT SPENCER: Watch for It: Trump Will Be Sentenced to Prison on Sept. 18.

RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: The Democrats Are Playing Three-Card Monte Again.

ATHENA THORNE: Is It Even Possible to Overcome the Left's Grip on Information Anymore?.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: The Shot Ignored Around the World: It's Been One Month Since Trump Was Shot.





VIP

POLITICAL SUICIDE: Is Trump blowing it? One famed pollster says so.

LONG COVID: Liberals may never recover psychologically from the pandemic.

WHOSE CHILD IS THIS?: A federal court just delivered a major blow to parental rights.

BACKFIRE: The liberal media is getting a bit tired of Kamala’s hiding from the press.

KAMALA’S SURGE: It may just be a mirage.

STOLEN VALOR: Tim Walz’s stolen valor is so much worse than you think.

ANTI-TRUMP CONSERVATIVES: Have you noticed they don't sound very conservative anymore?

BUYER'S REMORSE: Did Kamala Harris even vet Tim Walz?

CARTOON

A recession looms, and may already be here... but Kamala says she's proud of Bidenomics and that it is working.

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.

ONE LAST THING

Watch CNN's Jim Acosta annihilate the Harris campaign for running from the media and tell me her strategy isn't backfiring.