Walz Had Kids March for Pride Wearing His Name

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), the same man who thinks JD Vance and Republicans are “weird,” was thrilled in 2017 as little kids marched in an LGBTQ Pride event with shirts spelling his name.

Tampon Tim, Kamala’s VP pick, is not only guilty of Stolen Valor, among his many endearing little flaws, but he has consistently enacted legislation to promote LGBTQ so-called “marriage” and, much worse, the indoctrination of children. From his ban on therapy to help gender dysphoric kids to his promotion of sexually explicit material in schools, Walz has shown that he wants to be here helping the queer come for your children.

In June 2017, Walz posted on Facebook, “Let’s be honest — these were the real stars of the Walz for Governor pride parade unit this Sunday.” He included a video clip showing a group of little kids wearing letter shirts at the sexualized LGBTQ event, lined up with their shirts altogether spelling “WALZ”. Two of the kids also had an image of the state of Minnesota on their shirts.

Unfortunately, both before and after becoming governor, Walz has consistently shown his dedication to radical LGBTQ ideology and child grooming. The “weird” vice presidential candidate in the 2024 race is certainly not Vance — it’s Tampon Tim Walz with his Pride Parade Unit.

Very weird and creepy! Walz had children march in an LGBTQ pride parade wearing shirts spelling out his name and forming a pride rainbow. pic.twitter.com/Sg0I7rWPrX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 8, 2024

For Our VIPs: Tim Walz Was a COVID Tyrant. He’s Still an Anti-Freedom Marxist.

The Advocate celebrated Walz’s radically pro-LGBTQ record but still managed to make him sound like the horrifyingly perversion-loving freak he is. If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were frightening in their comments supporting child grooming, Tim Walz would be that much worse as VP.

Walz was the advisor for the Gay-Straight Alliance club while he was a teacher at Mankato West High School, The Advocate announced enthusiastically. Walz included support for homosexual “marriage” as part of his platform when running for Congress in 2006, and while in Congress campaigned against the policy disallowing LGBTQ-identifying individuals from being openly LGBTQ in the military.

The Advocate fangirled, “Walz, who spent 24 years in the Army National Guard and received honors like the Army Commendation Medal for heroism or meritorious service, gave an impassioned speech on the House floor in 2009 against the rule.” What it did NOT note is that Walz, who never saw combat and specifically got out of the National Guard to avoid deployment to Iraq, has been exposed for Stolen Valor.

A former National Guard comrade of Walz said, “He’s used the rank that he never achieved in order to advance his political career. I mean, he still says he’s a retired command sergeant major to this day, and he’s not. He uses the rank of others to make it look like he’s a better person than he is.”

The veteran added, “What [Walz] did, basically, was he quit. He didn’t complete that condition of doing two years after graduation, so he gets reduced to a master sergeant, and that’s what he is right now, is a retired master sergeant.”

The Advocate, however, ignored all that, preferring to celebrate Walz for leading the charge on an anti-free speech act “which expanded Federal hate crimes laws to include protections for violent acts based on actual or perceived gender, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

Furthermore, as Minnesota governor, Walz banned so-called “conversion therapy.” This is the leftist name for therapy to help individuals with gender dysphoria, especially youth, accept biological reality. Based on Walz’s statement, he specifically aimed to prevent kids from receiving help before making foolish decisions based on lies about biological sex: “Our kids deserve to grow up in a state that values them for who they are — not one that tries to change them.”

Even worse, Walz supports “gender-affirming” care, which is the deceptive term for damaging and mutilating “treatments” and surgeries that try to carve up and remake individuals’ bodies to enforce the fantasy of transgenderism.

Walz signed in 2023 another executive order that directed state agencies to take action to protect and support access to gender-affirming health care. He said in a press conference at the time, "We want every Minnesotan to grow up feeling safe, valued, protected, celebrated and free to exist as their authentic versions of themselves." Just one month later, the Democratic-controlled state legislature passed three bills enshrining the right to abortion and gender-affirming care into state law, while also banning conversion therapy.

Finally, Walz signed a bill preventing “book banning," which is the deceptive leftist term for removing pornographic material from schools.

