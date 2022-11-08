Elections
Live Blog
Senate
House
Governor
Other
Latest Election News
Election Results Central
By
PJ Media Staff
,
Nov 08, 2022
Poor Al Franken Is Worried That Republicans Will Investigate Biden if They Win
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
Red Wave Hits Guam: First Republican Delegate in 32 Years
By
Catherine Salgado
,
Nov 08, 2022
Georgia’s Governor’s Race Is About More Than Stacey Abrams
By
Chris Queen
,
Nov 08, 2022
How Can You Not Love Kari Lake?
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
Biden's Midterm Losses Will Leave the Democrat Bench in Tatters
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Nov 08, 2022
Stacey Abrams Has Run a Great National Campaign, but She's Running for Georgia Governor and Will Probably Lose Big
By
Rick Moran
,
Nov 08, 2022
Dixon Takes a Slight Lead Over Whitmer in Late Polls
By
Lincoln Brown
,
Nov 08, 2022
Sunny Hostin Accidentally Proves Everything That's Wrong With Mail-in Voting
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
Pennsylvania County Runs Out of Paper Before Noon on Election Day
By
Catherine Salgado
,
Nov 08, 2022
This is the Real Election Denial Conspiracy Theory
By
Rick Moran
,
Nov 08, 2022
This Is the 'Most Important Election in Our Lifetime...' Until the Next Election
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
Whitmer's Last-minute Live-shot COVID-dodge Clown Show
By
Lincoln Brown
,
Nov 08, 2022
Tyranny Is on the Ballot
By
Kevin Downey Jr.
,
Nov 08, 2022
People Who Can't Fill Out an Absentee Ballot Correctly Shouldn't Have Their Votes Counted
By
Rick Moran
,
Nov 08, 2022
All Voting Machines Down in Mercer County, NJ
By
Catherine Salgado
,
Nov 08, 2022
Fetterman Hires Shady Hillary Campaign Lawyer to Get Illegal Ballots Counted
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
Why Does It Seem Like the Media Wants Us to Accept Voter Fraud?
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
It's Happening: Election Irregularities Reported in Maricopa County, Arizona
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
Republican-Led States Reject the Intrusion of DOJ Poll Monitoring
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Nov 08, 2022
Could the 2022 Midterms Change Polling Forever?
By
Matt Margolis
,
Nov 08, 2022
