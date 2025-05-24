Sorry, Dems: Wisconsin Swing Voters Remain Pro-Trump

Democrat propaganda has missed the mark once again. Many Wisconsin swing voters who switched from Joe Biden to his rival in 2024 reportedly continue to stand by Donald Trump after his first few months in office.

Axios reported the results of its latest Engagious/Sago focus group poll and confessed that Wisconsin swing voters who in the last election went from Democrat to voting Republican are still largely happy with their decision. This must be hard for Axios to admit, since it is a radical leftist rag.

Some of the swing voters are not fully behind Trump’s tariffs, Axios claimed, but admitted “that's mostly outweighed by their faith that Trump's moves will eventually boost jobs, pay and fairness for American workers — even if it means paying more now.” Sometimes the cure isn’t easy, but it is necessary.

Nine of the 12 participants said they approve overall of Trump's actions since taking office. None of the 12 said they would pick Kamala Harris if they could get a do-over.

That’s significant. If this focus group actually is indicative of swing voters’ opinions — and though focus groups are not the same as large surveys, they still provide insight — then these voters overwhelmingly are glad they did not vote for Kamala Harris, and that they chose Trump.

Engagious president Rich Thau said, “These Wisconsin swing voters view Trump transactionally. They tolerate the parts of him they don't like so they can get the parts they do like.” For whatever reason they vote for him, the key part is that they continue to lean Republican as we head into the midterms.

The focus group was composed of ten independents and two “Republicans,” all of whom voted for Sleepy Joe Biden in 2020 but for Donald Trump in 2024.

One voter, 54-year-old Lance, said of Trump’s policies, “I feel like both parties knew this needed to be done for a long time. It was just a matter of which party was going to have the balls to go out and do it, and then the other party was going to complain about it. So Trump finally had the balls to say, 'Listen, we got to do this, we know it's going to hurt,' and now the other party's complaining.” But Lance certainly isn’t.

Alyson, who is 47 years’ old, stated, “I'm OK with the tariffs," though she admitted some of her less informed customers are worrying a lot. "I'm a small business owner, so it's creating a lot of anxiety with people's spending right now that we're seeing. It's hitting really hard just because people are unsure.”

Unfortunately, all of the focus group are ignorant on the fact that illegal aliens do not have any rights and do not require “due process” for deportation, according to Axios, although two-thirds of them think Trump has no obligation to communicate with El Salvador to bring deported drug-trafficking, human-trafficking, gang-tied criminal Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to America. Of course, responses also depend on exactly how Axios framed the question, and the leftist outlet probably misled the focus group as much as possible on the mythical topic of illegal alien “rights.”

If Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration live up to their campaign promises, we can sweep the 2026 election as we swept the 2024 election.

