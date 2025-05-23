Trump Hits EU With 50% Tariff, Warns Apple

President Donald Trump has ordered a 50% tariff on European Union goods and a tariff on Apple iPhones as the trade war continues to rage.

The EU continues to operate on the ridiculous assumptions America has encouraged for too long — namely, that foreign countries have the right to denigrate us and treat us unfairly, while also having the right to endless financial and economic favors from us. Trump seeks to correct that preposterous situation, and the entitled EU oligarchs are proportionately furious.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday, “The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with.”

No deal has yet been reached with the EU, which Trump attributed to the European Union’s “powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more.” These, Trump argued, “have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable.”

Frustrated, the president declared, “Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” In an effort to force the EU to agree to a more favorable deal, he announced, “Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Many post-World War II-era rigged trade deals that were generously designed by the United States to boost European and Asian nations at our expense have long outlived any justification. While the EU digs in its heels, however, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on May 21 that he had productive talks with a Japan official.

“Great to meet again with Japanese Minister of Finance @KatsunobuKato1 on the margins of the @G7 meetings in Banff,” Bessent posted on X. “We addressed important issues in the U.S.-Japan economic relationship, including global security, bilateral trade between our nations, and our shared belief that exchange rates should be market determined.” Now the EU needs to be reasonable.

Trump is also looking at tariffs on Apple products as he tries to pressure the company to stop having its manufacturing in China and India, where it can pay less for labor in abusive work conditions. “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump wrote.

He warned, “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank [you] for your attention to this matter!”

We need to bring jobs and manufacturing back to America and make other countries pay tariffs as they force us to pay on their goods. This is just common sense. Trump and the American people are tired of simultaneously being the world’s wallet and the world’s punching bag.

