Exclusive: J6er Explains Why He’s Running for Office

Former Jan. 6 prisoner Jake Lang, having survived years in jail without trial and much of it in solitary confinement, is now running for Senate in Florida.

Lang declared in exclusive comments to PJ Media that his Senate run is part of “the beginning of a new era of politics that Donald Trump started,” as he was also an “outlier, being the one who broke through the political mold as a political outsider, and paving the way for the next generation of American patriots, and not your typical political candidates, to run.”

Such candidates, Lang emphasized, “have been through persecution like myself and President Trump, that have had our own government turn against us to try to destroy us, the Deep State apparatchiks.” The American people, Lang said, are tired of the “establishment, Uniparty hacks that the GOP has put forth for decades and decades that have worked hand in hand with the Democrats to nearly destroy our country. And people want to see … drastic, revolutionary change, which is what the MAGA movement is about.”

The Jan. 6 protestors originally meant their protest at the Capitol, which was not intended to be violent, as “a cry out for change.” Lang believes his four years in abusive prison conditions prepared him to run for office, and “poignantly marks that change in America, and I can't wait to be a part of this new golden era that Donald Trump had proclaimed during the State of the Union address.” He hopes other Jan. 6ers will “answer the call to public service and to change this country.”

Today I am blessed by God to officially announce my candidacy for US Senate in the great State of Florida!! 🇺🇸



The story of the January 6 Hostages isn’t over - it’s just begun!! The Golden Age of America is HERE



WE ARE TAKING OVER THE CAPITOL AGAIN



This time as America’s… pic.twitter.com/Ck0Q0BwtkP — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLangJ6) March 18, 2025

Lang and I also discussed parallels between “the weaponization of our government” under the Biden administration that threatened our constitutional republic and the sentencing of popular right-leaning leader Marine Le Pen in France. Donald Trump narrowly escaped being “incarcerated for the rest of his life, along with myself and many of his supporters, not just Jan. 6ers, but other people they would have dragged into [it], including” Trump’s co-defendants. This “political persecution that almost marred America and made us like the third world banana republics,” nearly turned us into “the despotic regimes that we see all across the world that try to silence and persecute political adversaries,” Lang argued.

Lang reflected on his time in “prison for four years and six days, two and a half years, of solitary confinement, just five miles away from the United States Capitol in the DC jail. That was a blemish … on the American way of life and our justice system.” Thus, his campaign promise is “to end the era of political persecution, to re-establish the rule of law that is non-selective, non-prejudicial, non-biased, but even and equally applied and fairly applied across the board.”

He slammed RINOs such as Mitch McConnell and John Thune, who have spent too long collecting a paycheck while not fulfilling their promises to voters. Some Republican senators have even at different points promoted “woke nonsense that villainizes Donald Trump and his supporters,” while weaseling out on condemning “violent extremists on the Black Lives Matter and the Hamas and the Antifa movements.”

Strong senators are needed, Lang told me, to fight the “Marxist cultural shifts that they've tried to push upon us, including the [Covid] vaccine, the transgenderism, the increas[ing] prostrating before the raci[st] elements of our country,” which occasionally infects even the Republican Party. He vows “to back President Trump's agenda 100% and to stand by him loyally and to show fidelity and strength,” unlike some senators, “as a firebrand, as the new era of MAGA Republicans.”

Lang sees his duty as representing the American people against the Deep State, with “patriotism and conservatism in the halls of Senate and all of Congress.” In the past, the Senate has had even more RINOs than the House, unfortunately.

The arrest of Le Pen in France is “a warning” to Americans, Lang said, “if you follow along this path, this is where you will end up with the despotic government bringing down its power upon your ability to even control and pick who are your leaders. And we almost saw that in America.” Fortunately, in America, the “will of the people superseded the worst contortions of the Deep State and of the demonic entities that would like to see our country destroyed,” but for a while under Biden and Harris our fate hung on “a very thin thread.”

Lang noted that if America sinks into tyranny, the rest of the world will also lose “the light of liberty.” And “here in America, we were hanging on by a sliver between tyranny and freedom,” but now that the hurdle of the 2024 election is cleared and a new era is dawning, Lang hopes to represent Floridians and back Trump’s agenda in the Senate in the next election.

