Nancy Pelosi Helped Cover Up Biden's Decline and We Now Have the Receipts

A bombshell new book by Chris Whipple, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," has exposed Nancy Pelosi's duplicitous role in President Biden's dramatic exit from the 2024 presidential race.

Advertisement

According to Whipple's reporting, Pelosi privately acknowledged Biden's declining mental state while publicly defending him. During a May 2024 White House visit for her Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony, Pelosi was reportedly “startled” by what she saw.

According to Whipple's book, Pelosi went to the White House in May 2024 for an awards ceremony and was "startled by how much the president had aged." "He was not the same Joe Biden," Pelosi told a friend, according to the book. Pelosi was at the White House to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but the day was "awkward, even painful" for her as she worried Democrats would suffer on Election Day, the book says. "She couldn’t shake the realization that Joe Biden was a shadow of himself," Whipple wrote. The next month, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report titled "Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping," which outlined several instances where the president made gaffes and displayed low energy in various meetings with lawmakers and officials, citing dozens of interviews with Republicans and Democrats who either participated in meetings with Biden or were briefed on them at the time. While the Journal’s report featured multiple claims that mirrored what the book claims Pelosi felt at the time, she took to social media to trash the "hit piece."

Advertisement

That’s what a cover-up looks like.

Among other things, the book details how Pelosi believed Biden's inner circle was misleading him with optimistic polling data. Whipple writes that "Pelosi believed Biden's advisers were misleading him, showing him rosy poll numbers. She'd never been impressed by them; in her mind, they were an old boys' club who talked only to themselves."

This was not merely a casual concern. We all remember how Democrats repeatedly pushed the narrative that Biden selflessly chose to drop out of the race. We didn’t believe it, of course, but the book confirms what we long suspected — that Pelosi played a key role in the Democratic establishment's eventual push to replace Biden with Kamala Harris as their 2024 nominee.

Recommended: Kevin O’Leary Exposes How China Screws Over American Small Businesses

This maneuver, which culminated in Biden's July 21 withdrawal, left him feeling "betrayed" by Pelosi and Barack Obama. Reports at the time suggested that Biden endorsed Kamala as payback because both Pelosi and Obama had wanted an open mini-primary.

Of course, the most revealing aspect is how Pelosi tried to have it both ways. She privately pushed for Biden's removal while publicly praising him, even suggesting he deserved a place on Mount Rushmore during Harris's nomination celebration at the DNC convention in August.

Advertisement

The fallout from those decisions was politically devastating for Democrats. Kamala Harris went on to lose every key battleground state, ultimately suffering defeat in both the Electoral College and the popular vote to Donald Trump in November 2024 — marking the first time a Democratic nominee had lost the popular vote since 2004.

The truth about Pelosi's role in Biden's exit is just the tip of the iceberg. Get exclusive access to our deep-dive analysis of the Democratic establishment's backroom dealings and what they mean for America's future. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support fearless journalism that exposes what the mainstream media won't tell you.