Kevin O’Leary Exposes How China Screws Over American Small Businesses

During a Senate hearing earlier this week, entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary delivered a scathing indictment of China’s long-standing abuse of American intellectual property, laying bare how countless small businesses have been gutted by Chinese knockoffs—and left with no way to fight back.

“The whole idea of today’s conversation was just to get to a reciprocal playing field, an even playing field,” O’Leary said in his opening remarks, setting the tone for a hearing that exposed the sheer scale of damage caused by Chinese IP theft.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) illustrated the issue with a hypothetical involving WeatherTech, a company that manufactures high-quality car mats. “They woke up one day, and they looked on Alibaba, and they saw that their products were being sold,” he said. The mats were identical to those produced in Illinois—and even had the company’s name on them. “What could they do to stop this theft of their product?” Scott asked.

“There is nothing they can do,” O’Leary responded flatly. “You have just told the story of a million small businesses in America over the last 20 years.”

He detailed how American entrepreneurs innovate, build a product, and succeed in the U.S. market—only to be targeted by Chinese factories that copy their designs and undercut them. “Very often, the same plants that ran the molds under a relationship they had with the company… during the day, the company would run the WeatherTech mat, and then at night they’d run the knockoff mat,” O’Leary said. “And they would bring it into the market—let me guess—30% off retail.”

O’Leary then explain that this is happening “thousands of times” with other businesses. And for many of these businesses, the results are fatal. “In some cases where the company’s very small, they go out of business,” he said. “And nobody hears that tree falling in the forest.”

What makes the situation even worse is the complete lack of legal options for American companies. “They have no access to the Chinese courts. They can’t resolve the complaint through litigation, as we do here,” O’Leary explained.

His solution is simple: reciprocity.

If Chinese companies want to take advantage of the U.S. legal system, O’Leary says, they should first allow the same access in return. “If you’re a Chinese company and you want to use our courts to litigate your complaint—sorry, not until you open yours. We’d love to work with you, but unless it’s a reciprocal playing field, no.”

O’Leary, who’s built a reputation on understanding how markets function, was crystal clear about the competitive capabilities of American businesses. “American companies have always been very competitive anywhere on Earth when given a chance on a transparent and competitive playing field. That’s not the case in China.”

He closed with another call for real consequences. “Finally, finally, finally, here we are with tariffs being the excuse, but now I think she has to come to the table. And I hope it happens. And I’d like to see tomorrow morning 400% tariffs.”

At yesterday’s Senate hearing, I shared a story that every American entrepreneur already knows too well.



You build something great. You invest your own money, blood, sweat, and tears. You prove it in the U.S. market. Then, BOOM — one day you wake up and see your product, your… pic.twitter.com/yUreRyqVmF — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) April 10, 2025

For O’Leary, the message couldn’t be clearer: until China plays fair, it’s time to hit back—hard.

