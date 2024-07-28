Democrat Civil War Watch: Endorsing Kamala Was Joe Biden's Revenge on the Democrats

Joe Biden's prompt endorsement of Kamala Harris as the next Democratic presidential nominee left many scratching their heads. However, sources tell the New York Post that Biden had a specific reason for doing so: revenge.

It was obvious to everyone that Joe Biden did not want to drop out of the race, but prominent party leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama, as well as the megadonor class, forced his hand. As we previously reported, Biden was essentially blackmailed to do as they wanted: drop out or the 25th Amendment would be invoked.

Biden officially dropped out of the campaign last Sunday in a statement shared to X/Twitter. To get his revenge on them, he put them in a position where they had to rally behind Kamala by endorsing her soon after.

Joe Biden, who said he was dropping out “in defense of democracy” during his public address Wednesday, had been told by Obama to allow delegates at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago to decide a new candidate, a source close to the Biden family claimed. “It was Joe’s big f–k you,” the source said. “Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.'” Talk among insiders is that Biden saw this as a final way to assert some control over his ouster. A well-placed Democratic Party source said they have heard the same, telling The Post that Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Senator Chuck Schumer wanted to hold “a mini primary” which Obama believed Harris would not win. Multiple sources told The Post that Obama had wanted Arizona Senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly “at the top of the ticket” at the convention.

According to a source from within the Democratic Party, Biden’s endorsement of Harris was “Joe truly knifing Obama and Pelosi in the back for making him stand down."

According to past reports, Barack Obama didn't originally endorse Kamala because he doesn't think she can defeat Donald Trump. Barack Obama had hoped to maneuver Joe Biden out of the presidential race. As part of this strategy, Obama enlisted George Clooney to write an article in the New York Times urging Biden to step aside. His first statement after Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala hinted at holding a mini-primary to select a new nominee.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama wrote. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

However, the plan did not account for Biden's swift endorsement of Kamala Harris. Obama finally endorsed Kamala on Friday.

"Earlier this week, we got a chance to catch up with a friend who we’ve known for more than 20 years," Obama said in a joint statement with his wife, Michelle Obama. "She’d had a pretty couple of days, to say the least. But we couldn’t be more excited for her — or more thrilled to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States."

Despite reports that he doesn't think she can win, the statement claimed, "There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people."