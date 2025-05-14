Biden's Campaign Hoped for a Miracle Before Debate Disaster

Joe Biden's disastrous June 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump wasn't just bad luck — it was the predictable result of a candidate who couldn't even stay awake during debate prep. According to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's new book, Biden was literally napping while his advisers frantically tried to prepare him for the showdown that would ultimately torpedo his reelection campaign.

The New York Post reports that Biden's team was living in a fantasy world, hoping their candidate would somehow transform into a debate superstar despite all evidence to the contrary.

President Joe Biden struggled in practice debates ahead of his disastrous showing against Donald Trump last year — leaving his advisers with little option but to cross their fingers and hope he would be a “game-day performer,” a new book about the collapse of the Democratic administration reveals. Biden’s advisers “blocked out substantial time to prep over several days” at the presidential retreat at Camp David in rural Maryland in June 2024. When the president turned up after a trip to Europe to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and attend a G7 summit, he was “rusty and exhausted,” according to “Original Sin,” co-authored by Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper.

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain was also reportedly disappointed with Biden’s debate prep for the June 27 CNN debate. Despite aides claiming that Biden had reviewed his materials beforehand, he showed up to Camp David rusty and exhausted and spent much of the first day sleeping. Even afterward, he continued taking frequent naps.

In the mock debates, the authors write, “Biden’s performance ranged from bad to passable … His voice was hard to hear, his delivery was halting, and his answers were all over the place. “Advisers also told him his mouth was agape when he wasn’t speaking and urged him to close it,” the book goes on. “His voice got raspier as the week went on, to the point that aides couldn’t hear him during mock sessions. Biden kept asking for more cough drops.”

This revelation confirms what many of us have been saying for years. It's not that Biden was never mentally fit for office, but that his handlers knew it all along. They just hoped they could hide his obvious cognitive decline from the American people long enough to win another term.

According to the book, Biden's debate prep team was dismayed when their candidate would "doze off" during crucial preparation sessions. But instead of acknowledging reality, they clung to the delusion that Biden might be a "game-day performer" who would magically rise to the occasion when the lights came on. Seriously? This wasn't a 40-year-old athlete they were talking about; this was an 81-year-old man showing clear signs of cognitive impairment.

We all saw how that turned out. Biden's debate performance was an absolute train wreck that left even his most ardent supporters unable to defend him. His rambling, confused answers and vacant stare revealed what conservatives had been pointing out for years. The debate disaster ultimately forced Biden to end his reelection bid, paving the way for Kamala Harris to step in as the Democratic nominee — and for Trump to reclaim the White House in a decisive victory.

But the real scandal here isn't just Biden's obvious mental decline; it's the cynical calculation by his team to hide it from the American people. They knew he wasn't fit to serve, yet they pushed ahead anyway, putting their political ambitions above the welfare of the country.

