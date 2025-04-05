What Trump Said to Kamala During Her Concession Call Was Perfect

In a stunning revelation that perfectly encapsulates the incompetence of the Harris-Walz campaign, even her concession call to President Trump was plagued by technical difficulties.

Advertisement

The embarrassing details are laid out in Chris Whipple's upcoming book "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History," and they're exactly what you'd expect from a campaign that spent over a billion dollars to lose every single swing state.

Following her crushing defeat, Harris was forced to do something she probably never imagined: call Donald Trump to concede.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, which received an advance copy of the book, Harris's staff couldn't even properly connect the phone call. Her campaign Chief of Staff Sheila Nix and White House Chief of Staff Lorraine Voles were reduced to literally pressing two phones together to make the connection work. You can't make this stuff up, folks.

'Nix called the president-elect on her cell phone - but for some reason couldn't merge the call with the vice president's phone,' Whipple wrote. 'So Voles called Harris on hers - and she and Nix pressed the phones together.' Voles then informed Trump: 'The vice president is on the line.' 'Harris respectfully addressed the man she'd called a fascist and an existential threat to democracy,' Whipple continued. The vice president, who had been thrust to the top of the Democratic ticket in late July, 'felt the weight of the crushing defeat,' he described.

Advertisement

"I'm calling to concede. It was a fair election. The peaceful transfer of power is important. It's important to the country," Harris said during the call.

"I hope you're a president for all Americans,” she said next.

Recommended: The Clash Between Trump and Activist Judges Is About to Go Nuclear



The irony is thick enough to cut with a knife. This is the same Kamala Harris who spent years calling Trump a "fascist" and an "existential threat to democracy." But when the American people rejected her radical agenda, she had no choice but to acknowledge the legitimacy of Trump's victory.

Trump, showing his characteristic flair for the unexpected, responded with surprising cordiality.

But it's how Trump reacted to Harris' concession that raised eyebrows. 'If Trump detected any edge to that remark he didn't show it. In fact, the president-elect was weirdly cordial and complimentary - bantering as though he were on the golf course,' Whipple wrote. Trump told Harris that she was 'great.'

"You're a tough cookie," Trump told her. “You were really great. And that Doug — what a character! I love that guy.”

Advertisement

Of course, the Harris team couldn't accept Trump's gracious response at face value. One aide, displaying the paranoia typical of the Democratic establishment, complained, "Honestly, I felt like, what is this? It's so manipulative. He's a sociopath.”

The contrast couldn't be clearer. While Trump's opponents have spent years painting him as a threat to democracy, he demonstrated remarkable grace in victory. Meanwhile, Kamala’s staff continued their baseless attacks even as their boss was forced to acknowledge the legitimate results of the election.

I wish there was a recording of that call. I’d make it my ringtone.

Join PJ Media VIP today to access deeper coverage of political stories like this, plus ad-free browsing and exclusive live chats with our writers. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the incompetence and hypocrisy of the political establishment. Sign up now and support fearless journalism!