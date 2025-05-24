Kamala Really Lost It When CNN Finally Asked Real Questions

Well, well, well. It turns out Kamala Harris doesn't handle tough questions very well when the cameras stop rolling. According to CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson's new book "Original Sin," the word salad-loving former vice president had some choice words for Anderson Cooper after he dared to ask her about Joe Biden's catastrophic debate performance against Donald Trump.

And by choice words, I mean Harris reportedly called Cooper a "motherf—r" to her colleagues following their June 2024 interview.

The book reveals that Harris told her colleagues, "This motherf—r doesn't treat me like the damn vice president of the United States."

She allegedly added, "I thought we were better than that."

Really?

You thought CNN was "better" than asking legitimate questions of the sitting vice president about the sitting president's obvious cognitive decline? That's rich.

Fox News Digital has more:

The account from Tapper and Thompson’s book provided details about Harris’ mood following the June interview where he grilled her over her boss’ dismal performance in his debate with Trump. During the conversation, Cooper did not hold back, telling her there were Democratic lawmakers who lamented Biden’s performance. "One said it was a disaster and another called it a trainwreck. Those are Democrats especially worried that Biden did not punch back on Trump‘s lies," he said. She responded, "People can debate on style points, but ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance." The anchor cut her off with another question, asking, "You debated against then-Vice President Biden four years ago, and he was a very different person on the stage four years ago when you debated him. That‘s certainly true, is it not?" She dismissed Cooper’s insinuation that Biden’s mental decline was on display for the world to see at the debate, responding, "I got the point that you're making about a one-and-a-half hour debate tonight," Harris said. "I‘m talking about three-and-a-half years of performance in work that has been historic."

Let’s be honest. Cooper's questions were exactly what any competent journalist should have been asking, and were ones that Kamala and her handlers should have expected. But here's what's truly revealing about this entire episode: Harris couldn't handle basic accountability journalism from someone who was supposed to be on her team. Cooper wasn't some hostile conservative interviewer—he was a CNN anchor who had spent years carrying water for the Biden administration.

Yet when he finally asked the questions that millions of Americans were wondering about, Kamala took it personally and lashed out like a petulant child.

This incident is a perfect example of a broader trend among Democrats, who have come to expect softball interviews and a press corps that runs interference for them. The moment someone in the media dares to challenge them with even just a fair question, they react like they’ve been betrayed. Accountability isn’t part of the script they’re used to.

Now that Trump is back in the White House, maybe Kamala can spend her time reflecting on why Americans rejected her brand of defensive, substance-free politics. Something tells me that won’t happen.

