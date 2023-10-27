The Morning Briefing: OK, Democrats—Let's Chat About 'Election Deniers'

Top O’ the Briefing

An incontrovertible fact in 21st-century American politics is that the majority of what the Democrats accuse Republicans of usually involves things that they’re up to. A few of the more frequent examples would be calling Republicans racists, threats to Democracy, and, of course, election deniers.

We’ll just focus on that last example today.

It is true that there are a lot of Republicans who question the results of the 2020 presidential election. To hear the Democrats tell the story, these people are the first in American history to ever do so,

I frequently call the Democrats the “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” party because of their ability to go blank about any history that is inconvenient for their various false narratives. If they’re not completely blocking out the facts, they’re rewriting them to fit their needs.

As soon as Republican Mike Johnson was elected the new speaker of the House of Representatives, the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media began scrambling for something to smear him with. They were a bit panicky because before becoming the third-most powerful person in the United States, Johnson was a relative unknown.

One thing that was known about him was that, like so many others, he had questions about the “irregularities” in the 2020 election. Naturally, it was brought up in the first press conference Johnson held after being elected and, to their credit, every Republican in attendance booed the hack who asked about it. With good humor (something Democrats are incapable of), Johnson merely smiled and said, “Next question.”

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway tweeted about the interaction and mentioned something that I think we all need to keep saying:

Good. Until and unless corporate media ask the ENTIRE Democrat Party roughly ten million questions about their shared 2016 lie that the election was stolen, they can sit down. https://t.co/j8QJwJrtDu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 25, 2023

That’s not going to happen, but that doesn’t mean those of us in conservative media should stop bringing it up and cajoling them to do so.

Of course, the Democrats don’t just send all their hacks to work in media; they also elect them and elevate them to positions of power. Matt wrote yesterday about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s most recent fit of hypocrisy:

After Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) was elected Speaker of the House on Wednesday, Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries presented him with the gavel but not before taking a few shots at Johnson first. “Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election,” Jeffries said in reference to Johnson’s past efforts to challenge the 2020 election results over allegations of fraud in various battleground states. “He’s doing a great job under difficult circumstances — and no amount of election denialism will ever change that reality.” Strong words from a man who was denying election results before any Republican dared to ask questions about the 2020 presidential election. It’s true. For years, Jeffries has accused Donald Trump of stealing the 2016 election and being an illegitimate president. “With [the] legitimacy of Trump’s presidential election in doubt, his lifetime appt to Supreme Court can wait,” Jeffries tweeted in March 2017 in reference to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

There’s more, which Matt covers in his post.

Jeffries isn’t the only prominent Democrat who is a staunch 2016 election denier. Hillary Clinton is, to put mildly, still steeped in bitterness and denial. Granny Maojackets is fond of questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s glorious defeat of her pathetic entitlement.

The list of Democrats who are full-blown election deniers goes on (Looking at you, Stacey Abrams), and trust me, it’s a long one.

Let us not forget that the 2016 election isn’t the only one in recent memory that Democrats baselessly deny the legitimacy of. They kicked off the 21st century with years of insisting that Al Gore won in 2000. That was also the beginning of their Supreme Court denial that we’re seeing really bloom now.

The big difference between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to skepticism or denial about 2016 and 2020 is that there was absolutely nothing to be skeptical about in 2016. The Russia Collusion story was cut out of whole cloth by people who couldn’t believe that the previously all-powerful MSM was unable to will Hillary to victory, despite the fact that she was the least likable presidential candidate in the modern media era.

There were plenty of things in 2020 that were worth a raised eyebrow or two. The Democrats are now trying to criminalize legitimate questions as part of their efforts to preemptively interfere with the 2024 election.

We need to keep fighting to keep the ability to question apparent anomalies in any election, and we need to keep reminding Democrats and their media mouthpieces that they do it all the time for no reason whatsoever.

Book of the Month Recommendation

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

Hamas Clarifies They Only Want Israel To Cease Fire https://t.co/AHjfC9n01w pic.twitter.com/Ds2ZabJCMR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 26, 2023

