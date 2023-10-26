Another Key Biden Demographic May Swing to Trump in 2024

Last month, we reported that Joe Biden was losing support from nonwhite voters — a crucial voting bloc for any Democrat. Biden’s loss of support from nonwhite voters was already hugely problematic for him. After having won 70% of nonwhite voters in 2020, Biden now only leads Trump 53% to 28%. But now he appears to be losing another demographic to Trump.

“If he’s unable to revitalize this support by next November, it will continue a decade-long trend of declining Democratic strength among voters considered to be the foundation of the party,” Nate Cohn of the New York Times noted. But now Biden also has to worry about support from another traditionally reliable demographic: young voters.

According to a new TIPP poll, the Biden economy has been “so disastrous to 18-24-year-olds that they may switch their allegiance to former President Trump in 2024 if he clinches the GOP nomination.”

Joe Biden may have pandered to younger voters with his student loan forgiveness schemes, but economic malaise still persists. Young people are as concerned about money as the rest of us, and some may even be old enough to remember how much better things were under Trump. According to TIPP Insights, that may be enough to make this overwhelmingly left-leaning demographic vote for Trump in 2024.

Related: Biden’s Got a Big Problem With an Important Voting Bloc

“Many [18-24-year-olds] get their worldviews developed on college campuses, which are vast enclaves of liberalism. Because colleges essentially prohibit conservative speakers’ access, having declared safe zones for students who feel they could become ‘victims of microaggressions,’ few students are interested in understanding the other side of the argument or engaging in rigorous policy debates,” explains TIPP. “Until, of course, things hit their pocketbook.”

And hit their pocketbooks it has. Housing costs are way up, and many young people are also struggling to make their car payments. Further exasperating the problem is that entry-level jobs are getting harder to find for new graduates. Because of these factors, Trump is suddenly an attractive alternative to Biden.

“The 18-24-year-olds may not have liked former President Trump’s mean tweets and boastful comments when he was in the White House. But this crucial demographic understands what a mess the Biden administration has been – inflation, never-ending wars, now a new conflict in the Middle East which could spread, a disastrous southern border, crime in the inner cities – and could switch its electoral support to the relative prosperity during Trump’s presidency,” explains TIPP. “It is a terrifying prospect for the Biden campaign.”

Barack Obama reportedly once said of Joe Biden, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” It’s technically unproven, but I believe he said it. When you think about the disaster that has become of his presidency, it may be one of the only things that Barack Obama has been right about.

It goes without saying that Joe Biden has spent much of his presidency pandering to minorities and young people, yet no amount of party loyalty can get them to look past the crappy economy, which Biden spent who knows how much in taxpayer dollars to brand “Bidenomics.”