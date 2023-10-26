Here Are Just a Few of Hamas's Atrocities Against Israel the Left Is Cheering

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the savage butchery visited upon innocent Israelis on October 7 was the worst since the atrocities of the Holocaust. No one paying attention has a problem believing that. You won’t either after reading this.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas genocidal terrorists — yes, CBC, New York Times, BBC, they were terrorists — paraglided from the sky to attack people at a music festival while others, who had apparently been pre-positioned, began attacking families, children, and mothers and fathers in the southern part of Israel with such depraved savagery I had to take a break from this story and pray.

Hamas is a declared terrorist entity by the U.S. government. Hamas was elected to office in 2006 and, predictably, called off elections thereafter. It has used billions of dollars to build its hundreds of miles of air-conditioned tunnels under the city. The “Palestinians” (Gazans) are left in squalor. Some work in Israel.

The unspeakable crimes against humanity were photographed by the very men and women who committed them. They wore GoPro cameras or recorded their sickening deeds with their victims’ phones. These feral packs of hyenas, hyped up on a drug to intensify their lethality, brayed and bragged about their bloodletting on video.

We’ve written multiple stories here at PJ Media about how university students who ballyhoo about “equity” and “inclusion” now chant that Jews should be exterminated “from the river to the sea.” More than half of Americans aged 18-24 believe that Jews had these atrocities coming to them. They’ll come for the rest of us later.

The “Palestinians” have their crisis actors playing roles for Pallywood productions. Bad information at a time of war is the rule, not the exception — especially if you get it from social media. The New York Times willingly went along with the Pallywood tale that Israel bombed a hospital. I waited on the “decapitated babies” story because there was only one source — one reporter who talked to one IDF soldier. Whether they beheaded a baby, burned it alive, or stabbed it in the womb, the innocent baby is still dead. It turns out, however, that all of those things were done to babies by these terrorists.

First reports are almost always wrong, and this part of the world is known for making up the news. An Israeli tech “threat intelligence” company called Cyabra says that 25% of the social media posts are bots “attempting to proliferate misinformation.” We can’t tell you if these folks touted by the Jerusalem Post are similar to America’s “fact checkers,” but it’s worth mentioning in this context.

So, let’s take a look at what the only reputable and available source in the region says happened to the 1,400 people, including 33 Americans that we’re aware of, and possibly more who died at the hands of these genocidal killers.

We turn to Israeli pathologists who had to piece together bodies, identify remains, and determine the causes of death. When Gaza pathologists come forward with forensic information on the deaths of Israelis in this attack, we’ll include their findings.

The pathologists at the National Center of Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir) in Tel Aviv have been able to discern roughly 200 humans from the rubble. We’ve checked them against the Stand 4 Israel platform of tech volunteers, which has just been stood up to verify deaths and knock down fake news.

A boy in the arms of his father burned alive.

A man taking video of the music festival of the round-up of concertgoers. One can hear the round hit him as he takes his last breath.

The charred remains of babies — yes, plural — burned alive.

A baby murdered. Joe Biden confirmed that babies had been beheaded because he’d seen the images.

Another photo of babies burned alive. One can tell if a human is burned alive because of what’s in the trachea and lungs.

Twelve bodies of concertgoers put into a temporary morgue.

Twenty-one bodies lined up in body bags from the kibbutz Be’eri near the border with Gaza

In total, 1,400 people were “shot, raped, slaughtered, kidnapped, and burnt alive” by Hamas. Israelis have adopted the hashtag “Hamas Is Isis.”

More than 200 hostages of all ages are still being held. An 85-year-old peace activist who spent her dotage helping Palestinians get medical care was beaten with a stick, thrown on the back of a motorcycle, and then taken to Hamas’s underground tunnels, where the hostages were separated depending on which kibbutz they lived in.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has made videos of the carnage. Other photos were shown in person to media members and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, whose reckless Iran payoffs and disastrous Afghanistan pull-out paved the way to this carnage. Blinken said, “A baby — an infant — riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded, young people burnt alive in their cars,” he said. “Images are worth a thousand words. These images, they may be worth a million.”