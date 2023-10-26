The Biden Administration Says Something Right for a Change

I can say with significant confidence that I disagree with the Biden administration on almost everything. Frankly, it’s hard to think of more than a couple of examples of things these people have done right, and even when they do, it’s often for the wrong reasons.

Biden’s recent decision to build more border wall, for example, wasn’t actually a signal that the Biden administration has shifted its immigration strategy. Biden’s people acknowledged that the politics of the border crisis is hurting his chances of reelection, and they need to appear to be proactive about the problem.

But on Thursday, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator John Kirby spoke at a White House briefing and actually managed to say something that was not only not completely ludicrous — as most White House propaganda tends to be — but was actually right on target.

And hey, I’ll give credit where credit is due.

What happened was that GloboNews’ Raquel Krähenbühl took issue with a remark Biden made on Wednesday in which he said, “I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war” in regard to the violence in Gaza right now.

“Don’t you think this is insensitive?” Krähenbühl asked. “There’s being very harsh criticism in about it. For example, the Council of American-Islamic Relations said it was deeply disturbed and call [sic] on the President to apologize. Would the President apologize—”

“No,” Kirby told her.

“—and does he regret saying something like that?” she asked.

“What’s harsh — what’s harsh is the way Hamas is using people as human shields. What’s harsh is taking a couple of hundred hostages and leaving families anxious, waiting, and worrying to figure out where their loved ones are. What’s harsh is dropping in on a music festival and slaughtering a bunch of young people just trying to enjoy an afternoon. I could go on and on. That’s what’s harsh. That is what’s harsh, and being honest about the fact that there have been civilian casualties and that there likely will be more is being honest because that’s what war is. It’s brutal. It’s ugly. It’s messy.”

Related: Biden Embarrasses Our Military Again at Israel’s Expense

Kirby continued, “I’ve said that before. President also said that yesterday. Doesn’t mean we have to like it. And it doesn’t mean that we’re dismissing anyone of those casualties. Each and every one is a tragedy in its own right […] It would be helpful if Hamas would let [Gazans] leave […] We know that there are thousands waiting to leave Gaza writ large, and Hamas is preventing them from doing it. That is what is harsh.”

OMG I can't believe I'm saying this, but….go John Kirby? TV Globo’s @RKrahenbuhl: “So, besides saying that he doesn't have confidence in these numbers, the President went further to say that innocents will die and that this is the price of the war. You also said that.” Kirby:… pic.twitter.com/PhB5SxEHTe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 26, 2023

It’s a breath of fresh air to hear the White House take this position, even though the Biden administration appeased Iran by unfreezing $6 billion in assets, essentially helping it plan and fund the attack, which, according to some reports, the administration knew about in advance and didn’t warn Israel. But, hey, with so many Hamas apologists on the left, this rant from Kirby is a breath of fresh air.