Biden’s 'Closed' Border Sets a New Criminal Arrest Record

Whew! Thank God the border isn’t open. Let’s see, a new record of border crossings with over three million, and between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, there were 47,522 criminal arrests made between the Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations (OFO).

Advertisement

Between those dates, OFO agents apprehended 20,166 criminal noncitizens and made 11,509 arrests. Combined, agents apprehended a total of 31,675 criminals during the fiscal year.

By comparison, Border Patrol agents encountered 15,267 criminal noncitizens and arrested 988 with outstanding wants or warrants, primarily between ports of entry. Combined, Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 16,255 criminals.

As if the combined arrest number of 47,522 wasn’t bad enough, officials claim that if Border Patrol Agents weren’t tied up with processing procedures and were out in the field patrolling, the number would be even higher.

I don’t know about you, but these statistics do absolutely nothing for my confidence in the security of our country. What we do know is bad enough, but as they say, it’s what you don’t know that can hurt you. On top of that uncertainty, add in the fact that old mush brain is still denying there is even a problem. It’s impossible to correct a situation when the person in charge refuses to acknowledge it.

Joe Biden’s stance on illegal immigration, and that of most liberals, is politically motivated much more so than the moral high ground they claim to stand on when defending it. Common sense tells us that if someone is willing to leave their home and country without a thought of staying and fighting to make it better, then they believe that where they are going is a better place. If that’s the case, then the first thing they should do is respect that country’s laws. The fact that they dismiss that first obligation is due to the welcome mat that this administration has laid out. Common sense also tells us that if millions are entering the country without a true filtering process, then there will be plenty coming not to do good and contribute to society but to take advantage of the system or do outright harm.

Advertisement

The fact of the matter is this. Even if all immigration was accomplished legally, there would still need to be limits. No country can maintain a nonstop stream of incoming immigrants. Their entrance into a new society can be tenuous and can strain a nation’s societal balance and economy in a variety of ways.

The 47,522 criminal arrests by Border Patrol and OFO agents in fiscal 2023 exceed arrests made in each of the past six years. The arrests are broken down into subsets such as driving under the influence, illegal drug possession, trafficking, assault and battery, domestic violence, and “other.”

The statistics are compiled by the National Crime information Center. The database includes arrests that are made nationwide and are shared by law enforcement agencies. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has access to the information, which includes U.S. citizens and noncitizens who are wanted by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

As upsetting as these numbers are, they don’t represent the entire picture. In addition to these arrests, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Removal Operation Agents (ICE-ERO) arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories, including approximately 200,000 associated charges or convictions.

Breaking records is generally something to be proud of, but not in this case. This represents a low point in the defense of our nation. It’s well beyond time to stop the flow of illegal immigration. However, before that can happen, the Biden administration will have to admit their wrongdoing and take drastic action to correct their failures. Frankly, I see hell freezing over before that takes place, so the country will continue to be infiltrated until sanity is restored in the White House and Congress.