Texas School District Tells Students ‘Colorblindness’ Is ‘Racism,’ ‘White Privilege’

One woke Texas school district gave its students materials that claim “colorblindness” is “racism.” In the twisted logic of race-baiting Marxists, fulfilling Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of judging people by their character and not their skin color is “white privilege.”

Racism can end only when people stop caring about skin color or seeing it as the defining characteristic of a person. But that wouldn’t serve the Democrats’ purpose. After all, Marxists must have a class war—or a race war. American kids are being brainwashed to hate each other and to think their skin color dooms them to certain results in life. Black kids are told they can’t succeed. and white kids are told they’re guilty no matter what they do.

Libs of TikTok tweeted images of “The Whiteness Project” assigned by the Katy Independent School District (KatyISD) in Texas. Libs of TikTok noted that KatyISD potentially violated Texas law with the assignment, since the state bans critical race theory (CRT) in classrooms. Ironically, KatyISD’s Twitter/X bio boasts of being “the leader in educational excellence.” The assignment told kids that they should be discussing “whiteness from a young age.” It’s never too early to brainwash kids with Marxist propaganda and make them hate each other based on skin color!

This was an assignment given to students at @katyisd. Students were asked to reflect on whiteness, being white, their experience with “white privilege”, and “colorblindness.” They also watched videos on white people discussing systemic racism and how white people are racist.… pic.twitter.com/MQApniFyVM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 26, 2023

The race-baiting CRT assignment told students to watch the Whiteness Project videos and answer questions. Below are from the first set of questions, in response to a video featuring a kid identified simply as “Connor”:

A. What privileges does Connor talk about having because of his whiteness? B. If Connor was [sic] a person of color, how might his life be different? How might people perceive him? C. Why is Connor just now realizing how lucky he is to have a relatively spotless record? D. What does this tell us about the importance of talking about whiteness among ourselves and with students?

The “importance of talking about whiteness”? What the heck is that? Democrats never change—they’ve just flipped their previous anti-black KKK rhetoric to vilify white people instead of black people. But it’s the same racist rhetoric, the same claims that one’s skin color is a sort of all-defining and fate-directing characteristic. This is so poisonous to teach kids.

The next set of questions, in response to videos featuring “Sarah, Leilani, and Makenna,” is even more pernicious, arguing that “colorblindness,” or not caring about a person’s race, constitutes racism:

A. What themes of “colorblindness” come up in each of the videos? B. Do you or classmates you know espouse this view that colorblindness contributes to racial harmony in the classroom? C. How might this colorblindness isolate or hurt students of color?… D. How is colorblindness a form of white privilege?

The assignment kindly recommends resources, including “Colorblindness: the New Racism?” and “Waiting for Tiana: Prioritizing Cultural Diversity in Literature.”

KatyISD is literally claiming that not judging people based on their race is racist. They are telling kids that they are racist and guilty of “white privilege” unless they fixate on their classmates’ skin color. Make it make sense.

Finally, the assignment asked students to discuss the “story of ‘whiteness’” from one of the video participants, to write two paragraphs on “your own experience with whiteness and white privilege,” and to discuss the following:

How can talking about whiteness help deconstruct “the power of normal” discussed in “What is White Privilege, Really?” If the people in these videos had discussed their whiteness from a young age, consider how their responses might have changed.

Yes, they might not have cared about skin color at all, only about people’s characters and personalities. Oh, the horror!!!!

Democrats want Americans to see each other as inherent enemies based on our skin color. It’s just the new iteration of Marx’s pernicious class war, with white people in the role of “bourgeois” oppressor and black people in the role of the oppressed “proletariat.” This blatant propaganda should have no place in our schools or our society.