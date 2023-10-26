'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #91: Republicans Finally Notice Their Johnson

(New “Unwoke” episodes are usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon.)
Come on, you knew that we couldn’t leave this Johnson story untouched.
This episode was recorded just a couple of hours after the Republicans in the House finally decided to agree on one thing for an hour and elect a new speaker. The best news is that they rewarded those of us with a terminal case of juvenile humor by electing a guy named Johnson.
Patience does pay off, people.
Like 99.9721% of the American people, we weren’t sure who Mike Johnson was, but that didn’t prevent us from devoting a good chunk of the show to him and his new gig. In reality, Kevin and I are faking it here most of the time anyway. We hope that, like us, you all think that it is part of our charm.
Enjoy!
