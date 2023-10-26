WATCH: Career Warmonger Hillary Clinton Heckled Over Warmongering

No Swamp creature, perhaps, has done more to further America’s forever wars over the years than one Hillary Clinton — former First Lady, former Senator, former Secretary of State, and epically failed two-time presidential candidate.

She got started early. While she was First Lady, her husband bombed Kosovo to hell based on lies, many speculate as a means to distract from his sex scandal of the late ’90s. And Hillary Clinton was right there by her man, “urging” him to bomb.

Via Future of Freedom Foundation (emphasis added):

Bombing Serbia was a family affair in the Clinton White House. Hillary Clinton revealed to an interviewer in the summer of 1999, “I urged him to bomb. You cannot let this go on at the end of a century that has seen the major holocaust of our time. What do we have NATO for if not to defend our way of life?” A biography of Hillary Clinton, written by Gail Sheehy and published in late 1999, stated that Mrs. Clinton had refused to talk to the president for eight months after the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke. She resumed talking to her husband only when she phoned him and urged him in the strongest terms to begin bombing Serbia; the president began bombing within 24 hours. Alexander Cockburn observed in the Los Angeles Times, It’s scarcely surprising that Hillary would have urged President Clinton to drop cluster bombs on the Serbs to defend “our way of life.” The first lady is a social engineer. She believes in therapeutic policing and the duty of the state to impose such policing. War is more social engineering, “fixitry” via high explosive, social therapy via cruise missile…. As a tough therapeutic cop, she does not shy away from the most abrupt expression of the therapy: the death penalty.

Then there was her steadfast support for the Iraq invasion of 2003 based on WMD lies that have by now been fully debunked.

Then there was the Libya bombing campaign to displace Moammar Gadhafi on equally dubious grounds, which subsequently turned the country into a failed state and ushered in Islamic fundamentalist extremists as a safe harbor for more mayhem and destruction.

Here is Clinton orgasmically celebrating his death as only a full-blown psychopath could: “We came, we saw, he died” [cue maniacal laughter].

All that to say: rest assured Clinton is ready to start another war using other people’s money and children in the service of her neocon foreign policy project.

A member of the Schiller Institute, founded by Lyndon LaRouche, interrupted a panel discussion at the Institute of Global Politics at Columbia University earlier this week to draw attention to her career pushing war and her apparent desire for more of it in the Middle East.

🚨Hillary Clinton SNAPS after INTERRUPTED mid speech over refusing to call out Joe Biden for getting us into WWIII pic.twitter.com/52Z8d1Uq0O — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 24, 2023

Clinton does the standard trick that every heckled politician does: claiming that she’ll “have a conversation” after the event with the activist (once the cameras are conveniently off) if he’ll just stop interrupting her theater performance. To his credit, the activist rejects her plea on the grounds that he didn’t believe she would actually follow through once he was escorted by security out of the door.