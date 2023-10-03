The Morning Briefing: Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Have the Greatest Defense or Defenders

Top O’ the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Renzelio felt a connection to anyone who preferred various sweetbreads to the mundane meats of the masses.
Honestly, I hadn’t planned on doing anything with this Rep. Jamaal Bowman fire extinguisher story when I first read about it, but he keeps getting more desperate and weirder about it so, hey, why not mock a Democrat who is essentially begging to be mocked?
We could all use a break from the Kevin McCarthy/Matt Gaetz lovers’ quarrel anyway. Maybe Dr. Phil should have a go at that one.
After the John Fetterman freakshow we’ve been subjected to for the past year, I really didn’t think that there was anyone on the Dems’ side who could step up with a “Hold my beer,” moment. Kudos to Rep. Bowman for finding a way to make Fetterman look relatively normal.
Bowman’s confusion and panic excuse is yet another one of those Democrat false narratives that, if presented to a 4th-grade class, would be laughed out of the room. The dumbest kid in that class knows what a fire alarm looks like and that it doesn’t magically open doors. The kid would either pity Bowman or call him a liar.
Over at RedState, my colleague Nick Arama has a post featuring a video made Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that shows the standard weekend procedure from Bowman’s panic point. Notorious MTG points out that everyone in the House knows what to do when those doors are locked.
America’s Dumbest Bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to spin Bowman’s childish excuse on CNN over the weekend, which Nick also wrote about. Squeaky didn’t have much to offer beyond some whining about Republicans rushing to judgement before there was a full investigation or something. Even infamous Dem sympathizer Jake Tapper was rolling his eyes at that one.
Matt has my favorite story in the Bowman saga so far. Bowman must have realized that having AOC and her brain cell run interference for him wasn’t going to be enough, and his office sent out talking points to other Dems to use in his defense. The star of the list was this laugher:
There are nine suggested talking points for his Democrat colleagues to use with the media, including the following beauty, “I believe Congressman Bowman when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else.”
If the internet were scratch-and-sniff, you would be overwhelmed by the smell of flop sweat from that statement. Nothing says, “I’m completely full of it,” like lashing out with a random Nazi accusation. Rep. Bowman and his people have obviously never heard the adage, “If you’re in a hole, stop digging.”
Look, one thing that can’t be ruled out is that Jamaal Bowman is just really dumb. That’s never off the table for me when trying to explain the behavior of congressional Democrats. Sometimes when they break away from the paste-eating collective and are on their own for a few minutes they get disoriented. Democrats know that the media will cover for them, but Bowman’s excuse was so pathetic that even the hackiest MSMers are having a hard time carrying the water for him.
Or, as a New York Democrat, Bowman feels entitled and above the law.
I wonder what William of Occam would have to say about that.
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].
Book of the Month Recommendation
“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth
Everything Isn’t Awful
I wish I could nap like this.
Happy life.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/oCsWuxrCPu
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 2, 2023
PJ Media
Me. Left Media’s Bottomless Well of Squish Republican Scolds Is on Full Display for 2024
VodkaPundit. Here’s the Next Damn Way the Left Will Go After Your Car
Why Was a Violent, Gender Confused Boy Allowed to Stay in Portland School After Beating up Girls?
Is Biden Turning His Allies Into Immigration Hawks?
UPDATED: Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial in N.Y. Is Underway
Your Monday Polling Pick-Me-Up
Democrat Resigns From Congressional Leadership Over ‘Convictions’ About the 2024 Presidential Contest
Ex-Loudoun County Superintendent Convicted on Charges From Trans Rape Coverup
C-SPAN Caller Smears RFK Jr. as ‘Conspiracy Theorist,’ Gets Educated and Articulate Rebuttal
A College Football Player Pays the Price After Letting His Frustrations Get Out of Hand
After Police Show Up at Her House, Britney Spears Speaks Out About Viral Knife Video
Sure, go with that. Jamaal Bowman Blames ‘Nazi Members’ of GOP After Fire Alarm Scandal
Lock these people up. Democrat Arizona State Senator Says Fearful School Girls Need Shower Curtains
Townhall Mothership
#SpokesditzAlert. Of Course KJP Would Have a Non-Answer About Jamaal Bowman Pulling the Fire Alarm
Why MTG Is Siding With Speaker McCarthy in Removal Battle
There’s One Big Problem With the Possibility of RFK Jr. Running As an Independent
Bay Area Shoplifter Sets Clerk on Fire After Trying to Stop Him From Stealing
Win in Hawaii protecting gun permit applicants from gross privacy violations
SCOTUS hangs on to one 2A-adjacent case, rejects another
This is why people should carry a gun on the job
Deport everyone. Gang of illegal immigrants raped multiple young girls in Bemidji Minnesota
It came from San Francisco: California’s new math standard could spread despite being junk
Dems are pervs and predators. Washington State policy board considering rolling back sex offender punishments
Swalwell Defends Bowman Over Pulling Fire Alarm, Massie Finishes Him Off When ‘Fang Fang’ Comes Up
Watch: MTG Exposes Bowman’s Ridiculous Alarm Explanation, Jason Smith Puts It All in Context
Nailed It: The Press Are Now Defending the Waffen SS After Ukraine Nazi Controversy in Canada
Um…Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them, AND comes back for more
Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. I Can’t Believe What Biden Just Stole From Trump
Dianne Feinstein’s Ill-Gotten Fortune Should Be Confiscated and Returned to the People
Democrats Realizing Too Late That Biden’s Economic Messaging Is Backfiring
J6 Prisoner Contrasts Prosecutor’s Easy Time After Stabbing Spree With Persecution of Peaceful J6 Protestors
The Gaetz/McCarthy Kerfuffle Is Bad for the GOP
Around the Interwebz
Selena Gomez Sets ‘Selena + Chef’ Holiday Special at Food Network
Psychedelics plus psychotherapy can trigger rapid changes in the brain
How an Unfortunate Misunderstanding Spawned a Medieval Mummy-Eating Fad
Bee Me
Gavin Newsom Throws Dart At Board Covered In Black Lesbians To Select Next Senator https://t.co/O9iPSlYTyN pic.twitter.com/V14JZ17OVy
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 2, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
The Angels of Sodom, 1890 #gustavemoreau #symbolism https://t.co/JvJJ2cKQsA pic.twitter.com/53yJZhs1PD
— Gustave Moreau (@gustave_moreau) April 3, 2023
Join the conversation as a VIP Member