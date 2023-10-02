A College Football Player Pays the Price After Letting His Frustrations Get Out of Hand

College football is an exciting sport — especially when your favorite team wins. The athleticism of the players combined with offensive and defensive strategy makes football so compelling. But some players can get carried away and let their emotions and frustrations get the better of them, which is what happened Friday night during a game in El Paso, Texas.

During the second quarter of a game between Louisiana Tech and the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP), UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard lay facedown on the ground after a play. Louisiana Tech senior linebacker Brevin Randle took the opportunity to lay a cheap shot late hit on Hubbard. But it got worse when Randle turned back and stepped on either Hubbard’s head or his neck.

Louisiana tech linebacker Brevin Randle has been suspended indefinitely for this play pic.twitter.com/JW7YrYkZne — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) September 30, 2023

What’s particularly appalling is that none of the referees were paying attention when Randle attacked Hubbard, so nobody threw a flag or slapped Randle with a penalty.

“Officials, who were looking to see which team had possession in the scrum, completely missed the extra-curricular activities,” writes Grayson Weir at BroBible. “They did not throw a flag. Brevin Randle went — wrongfully — unpenalized.”

“The first hit was after the whistle and deserved a late hit penalty,” Weir continues. “The stomp absolutely could have and should have warranted an ejection.”

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said that one official owned up to missing Randle’s violent outburst.

“The referee, who I really admire, came over at halftime and very gentlemanly said that he missed it,” he told reporters. “That’s part of the game. He was a class act. I really appreciated that.”

UTEP alum and Green Bay Packers player Aaron Jones reacted to the hit and stomp on X (formerly Twitter):

No place for this in football !!! https://t.co/zxJVcftfdi — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) September 30, 2023

After it looked like Randle would get away with his egregious attack on Hubbard, it turns out Randle will pay for his actions. Louisiana Tech has suspended him indefinitely following Friday night’s game.

“Coach Cumbie and I met with Brevin Randle today and informed him that he has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the incident during last night’s game versus UTEP,” Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Eric Wood announced in a statement. “In speaking with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action. Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence, and in no way was that displayed in that moment.”

But is that enough? Should the team release Randle and rescind his scholarship? I’m a believer in redemption, but I just can’t wrap my head around whether a suspension — even an indefinite one — is enough.

For what it’s worth, Louisiana Tech won the game 24-10, improving to a 3-3 record, while UTEP fell to 1-5 on the season. I couldn’t find out whether Hubbard sustained any injuries, so I assume he’s all right. But we can hope and pray that an incident like that doesn’t happen again.