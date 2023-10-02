C-SPAN Caller Smears RFK Jr. as ‘Conspiracy Theorist,’ Gets Educated and Articulate Rebuttal

Somebody’s got to give these people an education. The public school system certainly isn’t going to do it. The teacher’s union would still have schools locked down for COVID safety if they had their way.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an appearance on C-SPAN last week. A normie lady called Sharon (probably high as a kite on MSNBC/NPR propaganda — a hell of a drug) called in to henpeck Kennedy about his alleged affinity for “conspiracy theories” and harangue him for not being a “Democrat.”

Here is a portion of her charges that she somehow disguised as questions:

You are definitely not in my book, or any of my Democratic family or friends’ book, a Democrat. Your conspiracy theories — they literally scare us. We just came out of four years full of Trump’s lies and his conspiracy theories in this country. You claim that you want to heal us as a nation and our divide, and this is not — the WiFi causes cancer, 5G is mass surveillance and chemicals in our water cause transgender and antidepressants cause school shootings. I’m so confused. So I’m looking for clarity from you.

This lady is at least right on two counts:

RFK Jr. will officially no longer be a Democrat in short order, as he is set to renounce his affiliation with the corrupt party and run for president as an independent, thanks to the censorship and endless smears from within his own party. She is very confused.

RFK Jr. responded like a perfect gentleman. “Sharon, thanks for the questions,” he said politely before offering his clear perspective on each. I’d like to focus on his comments in regard to the “gay frogs” “conspiracy theory” Sharon alluded to:

Anybody can look up these studies that show atrazine…In fact, in one of the studies, they took 27 male frogs and exposed them to atrazine. 90% of them were sterilized, and 10% of the frogs became female and were able to produce fertile eggs. So, it has that capacity. It’s an endocrine disruptor… And I don’t think there’s any scientific controversy that they affect sexual development.

.@RobertKennedyJr Responds to a C-Span Caller Who Labels Him a ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ CALLER: “Your conspiracy theories – they literally scare us … 5G is mass surveillance … I’m so confused.” KENNEDY: “You say that 5G is not used for surveillance. Is there really any… pic.twitter.com/Jdld212Bxi — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) September 30, 2023

What’s saddest about these people, in addition to their scientific ignorance/illiteracy, is that they seem to be incapable of processing new information and adjusting their worldviews accordingly. This lady has learned nothing, apparently, from the last several years of pharmaceutical profiteering and Orwellian social control marketed as “Public Health™,” of the literal rollout of the New World Order via the World Economic Forum, of the climate change hoax being used to justify shutting down global rice production on which a huge swathe of the world depends for sustenance, etc.

These scams are genocidal, but Sharon can be counted on to eat zhe bugs and die quietly in her coffin apartment, in a state of great consternation at the “conspiracy theorists” who tried to enlighten her.