RFK Jr. Goes Where Few Tread, Vindicates the Alex Jones 'Gay Frogs Conspiracy Theory'

The weaponization of the medical system, public schools, the judicial system, etc., in order to push transgender ideology are all well-documented and important.

What receives tragically too little attention is the chemical warfare component of the agenda waged in silence. The usual suspects who post the outrageous video of the day showing what public school teachers are doing to America’s children during Pride™ Month don’t usually go near this issue because it’s complex and because it’s not as salacious in terms of generating outrage and clicks.

But it’s perhaps the most important aspect.

Here’s what 2024 candidate RFK Jr. had to say in a recent discussion with Jordan Peterson:

[Boys] are swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals today. And many of those are endocrine disruptors. There’s atrazine throughout our water supply… If you in a lab put atrazine in a tank full of frogs It will chemically castrate and forcibly feminize every frog in there and 10% of the male frogs will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs. And if it’s doing that to frogs there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing it to humans as well.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a conspiracy fact — the conspiracy being the Public Health™ authorities’ refusal to recognize reality, presumably because they approve of turning children into eunuchs.

I have written extensively about this conspiracy fact, including at PJ Media, because it is so important and so under-reported in any media ecosystem — left, right, or non-binary.

Via Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (emphasis added):

Atrazine is the most commonly detected pesticide contaminant of ground, surface, and drinking water. Atrazine is also a potent endocrine disruptor that is active at low, ecologically relevant concentrations. Previous studies showed that atrazine adversely affects amphibian larval development. The present study demonstrates the reproductive consequences of atrazine exposure in adult amphibians. Atrazine-exposed males were both demasculinized (chemically castrated) and completely feminized as adults. Ten percent of the exposed genetic males developed into functional females that copulated with unexposed males and produced viable eggs. Atrazine-exposed males suffered from depressed testosterone, decreased breeding gland size, demasculinized/feminized laryngeal development, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis, and decreased fertility.

If you’re not convinced, commit the cardinal sin that the Public Health™ overlords proscribe for the peasants under their dominion: do your own research. All of the information is widely available on the web from a plethora of reputable sources.

This, among other reasons, is why RFK Jr.’s voice is so invaluable on the political scene. No other politician with his profile is likely to touch this issue with a ten-foot pole — out of ignorance, indifference, cowardice, or all three.