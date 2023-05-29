Leftist Media Very Upset That Populist Right Sounds Like Alex Jones

Pearl-clutching over various media figures “sounding like Alex Jones” has become a whole sub-genre of liberal media.

The Majority Report — arguably the very worst of the blue-no-matter-who #Resistance genre of political commentary — recently lamented the very apparent mainstreaming of Alex Jones-style paleoconservatism (or however he would be classified ideologically) in the more mainstream conservative ecosystem in the context of commentary from Tim Pool on the left’s glorification of obesity.

“Now they’re concerned about obesity being promoted because there’s a band nerd named Lizzo who got famous and sings songs?” Emma Vigeland (one of the most egregious “Bike Karen” defamers, by the way) sneeringly asks.

“Where is the conservative movement saying eat ‘less seed oil’ or…” Sam Seder trails off.

“That’s a new, like, Tucker-hippie reactionary thing,” the off-camera beta-male chimes in. (Everything on the right is “reactionary” to these people. They don’t apparently know what it means.)

“Is this part of the ‘I need to tan my’…” Sam Seder starts.

“Ballsack, yeah,” Emma confirms. “There’s chemicals in the water, they’re coming to feminize you, it’s all, it’s the version of Alex Jones’ ‘they’re turning the freakin’ frogs gay,'” Emma concludes.

“Right,” Sam agrees.

For the record, as I’ve painstakingly documented elsewhere, Alex Jones was absolutely correct about chemicals in the water supply — one chemical in particular, atrazine — turning male frogs into eunuchs. But these people are too disinterested to actually research anything; they’d rather run with lazy corporate media smears they’ve heard repeated ad nauseam.

Via Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (emphasis added):

Atrazine is the most commonly detected pesticide contaminant of ground, surface, and drinking water. Atrazine is also a potent endocrine disruptor that is active at low, ecologically relevant concentrations. Previous studies showed that atrazine adversely affects amphibian larval development. The present study demonstrates the reproductive consequences of atrazine exposure in adult amphibians. Atrazine-exposed males were both demasculinized (chemically castrated) and completely feminized as adults. Ten percent of the exposed genetic males developed into functional females that copulated with unexposed males and produced viable eggs. Atrazine-exposed males suffered from depressed testosterone, decreased breeding gland size, demasculinized/feminized laryngeal development, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis, and decreased fertility.

Returning to Pool’s analysis, which the Majority Report likens to Alex Jones’, he says that “the right is more likely to be like ‘cut out the sugar,’ ‘stop eating seeds oils.’ How many times have you heard in the past week ‘stop eating seed oils’? I mean, come on, the right won’t shut up about it.”

“And microplastics,” his co-host interjects.

What’s undeniably true, as Pool points out, is that the right is increasingly the segment of the population concerned with correcting the unhealthy habits and environmental toxins that cause six in ten Americans to suffer — largely needlessly — with chronic illness.

The degenerate left that celebrates “body positivity” under the guise of feminism and rebrands slop like Lucky Charms as healthy is seemingly hellbent on worsening these figures.

They won’t be satisfied, apparently, until every American is so disabled that their only hope of salvation is expensive, ongoing medical care doled out (with strings attached) by the benevolent government that largely, through its policies, caused the issue in the first place.