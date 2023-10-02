After Police Show Up at Her House, Britney Spears Speaks Out About Viral Knife Video

Pop superstar Britney Spears finally decided to address a recent wellness check she received from local law enforcement after posting a video that went viral featuring her doing a little jig with a couple of very realistic-looking knives. Spears’ mental health has been questionable at best for years now, but folks were convinced she was doing much better these days. It wasn’t that long ago that she was finally released from a conservatorship, during which her parents ran her estate, due to her not being stable emotionally and psychologically.

Lots of folks rooted for Spears to win the court case and get out from underneath the iron fist of her parents. But it turns out that, well, maybe that’s not such a good thing.

According to Breitbart News, Spears insists the knives are fake.

In the initial video that led to the wellness check, which was posted on Instagram, Spears can be seen awkwardly jerking and gyrating with the two knives. Honestly, one could probably believe they were indeed fake — up until the point she clangs them together and they clearly sound metallic. Many fans were worried after seeing the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In the caption to the video, which seems to have been edited after the wellness check, Spears stated the knives weren’t real before making a comment about Halloween being on the horizon. And yes, that’s true; I, too, am a huge fan of spooky season and love all sorts of macabre entertainment. However, if you’re going to post a video like this on the internet, perhaps it’s a good idea to show the knives are fake beforehand or at some point within the content. Especially if you have a known history of being a teeny, tiny bit unstable, emotionally speaking.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police,” the singer wrote in a follow-up post on the social media platform. The post included yet another video of her cutting a rug — pun fully intended — with the knives.

Spears then revealed that the original post was actually inspired by a dance routine from fellow pop star Shakira that was performed at the VMAs. “I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks,” she remarked in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

“Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira,” Spears said in yet another post published on the ‘Gram.

On Saturday, Spears took to Instagram again for a post that slammed cops for, in her own words, listening to “random fans” who phoned them about the video. It is kind of weird that strangers on the internet, who probably don’t know Spears beyond interviews and social media posts, would call the police on her as if it was any of their business. Guess that’s the world we live in now.

“So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted … Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home ???” she stated in the post. “The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people did 4 minute performances with knives.”

“I am getting an apology,” Spears then said. “I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

I’m still not sold that Spears is mentally stable. However, if she wants to dance around with knives, real or fake, in the privacy of her own home, and is not hurting anyone else, why should I or anyone else care? Maybe I’m wrong.