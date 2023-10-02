Democrat Arizona State Senator Says Fearful School Girls Need Shower Curtains

I have written many columns about the most important thing to Democrats being their agenda. To further it, they will sacrifice everything, and I do mean everything. They have turned public schools into LGBTQ conversion centers and by doing so have relegated them to the front lines of an epic social war.

Two of the major battles that are raging have been initiated by the radical left’s unfair insistence that transgender girls be allowed to compete in girls’ sports and its horrifying push to allow transgender kids into the locker rooms and restrooms of their “gender identity.” This means that biological males are allowed to be in locker rooms with biological females. To the small-minded, agenda-driven left, this is equity. They simply ignore the fear and shame that such a ludicrous decision imposes on the girls who have to endure their stupidity.

In an attempt to avoid damaging these young girls, the Arizona legislature passed bill SB 1040, which required private bathrooms be made available to students of either sex who were unwilling or unable to use a group bathroom. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, the bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

During the debate concerning the vote on the bill, Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh opened the Pandora’s box of her stupidity. The AZ War Room posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Marsh offering her reasons for opposing the bill.

“So I wasn’t kidding. … I mean, people kind of chuckled, but I’m not kidding. That should be the law: Schools have to have shower curtains, period. End of story,” Marsh opined before voting against the bill.

She also took to X and put her madness in writing:

“I would just like to point out that we could have just passed a law that schools have to have shower curtains and it could’ve solved this whole thing,” she said in the video posted to X.

That’s right: Marsh thinks that a shower curtain is adequate to protect teenage girls who are in showers with teenage males. Keep in mind that this is a Democratic senator making these statements, and she’s making them with a distorted sense of conviction that can only be found in the minds of the radical left.

Terry Schilling is the President of the American Principles Project. In his opinion, nothing is quite as offensive as Marsh’s idea. In an interview with the Grand Canyon Times, Schilling voiced his displeasure.

“It is insane that the Arizona legislature would have to pass a law to bar biological males from using girls’ restrooms and locker rooms in schools, and it is beyond insane that a legislator would actually oppose this measure, never mind a female former teacher,” said the outraged Schilling. “The English language simply doesn’t have the adjectives to adequately describe the lunacy of the left. To believe that young girls should be comfortable showering with males, behind a shower curtain or not, is utterly deranged. Anyone who holds such views doesn’t belong in a school or a legislature; they belong in an asylum.”

Republican Sen. John Kavanaugh stated what most Americans readily understand. In testimony to the Arizona House Education Committee, he uttered the simple, unequivocal truth: “There is something terribly wrong with making a 15-year-old high school freshman co-ed stand naked in a school shower next to a 16-year-old biological male.”

Yes, there is. Everything.

We can’t allow these leftists to project their sickness onto the rest of society. They are delusional, and delusions can’t be allowed to become reality.