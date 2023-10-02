Democrat Resigns From Congressional Leadership Over 'Convictions' About the 2024 Presidential Contest

While it appears that Joe Biden is losing one primary challenger, is it possible that he’s getting a new one?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly on the verge of launching an independent bid for president, which could change the dynamics of the race significantly, but now Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who has repeatedly floated a primary challenge against Joe Biden, is raising speculation that he may now actually be launching his own presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Axios reports that Phillips will be “stepping down from his role in House Democratic leadership” citing his opinions about the 2024 presidential contest.

“My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership,” Phillips told Axios in a statement. He was co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. “I celebrate Leader Jeffries for his remarkable and principled leadership, and extend gratitude to my outstanding friends and colleagues for having created space and place for my perspectives,” Phillips continued. “I’ll continue to abide by my convictions, place people over politics, and support our shared mission to deliver security, opportunity, and prosperity for all Americans. Onward!”

Recommended: There’s Only One Reason Why Donald Trump Turned on Nikki Haley

Like most Americans, Phillips is keenly aware that Biden’s advanced age and diminished cognitive health is a problem and hasn’t been shy about pointing to polls showing that even among their own party, there are substantial concerns about him being their party’s nominee. Though he has never discounted the possibility of launching his own bid, he has also said that he is not “well-positioned” for a national campaign and has urged Democrats with a stronger national profile to consider entering the race against Biden. Still, he’s so concerned about Biden’s viability that some clearly believe his resignation is a sign he’s on the verge of running.

Advertisement

“Joe Biden right now is down seven points in the four swing states that will decide the next election. He has historically low approval numbers, Chuck. There are about 55% of Democrats who would like to see an alternative,” Phillips told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” back in August. He later added that he was “actively inviting, encouraging, to some degree, imploring that people who are ready and know it’s probably time to do so, take the chance” and run against Joe Biden for the nomination. As for Phillips’ potential entry into the race, he said he would “make the decision once I do my darndest in the next month or so to encourage others to do so.”