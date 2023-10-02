Ex-Loudoun County Superintendent Convicted on Charges From Trans Rape Coverup

Former Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Scott Ziegler was found guilty on charges related to the coverup of an infamous transgender rape case.

The Daily Wire, which broke the original 2021 story exposing Loudoun County schools for covering up the assault and targeting the victim’s father, covered the Friday conviction. Ziegler was found “guilty of using his position to retaliate against a teacher for cooperating with a grand jury investigating” the school district’s handling of sexual assault.

After a four-day trial plus a day of deliberations, the jury found that Ziegler wrongfully fired a teacher who had disclosed to Virginia investigators about mishandling of sexual assault in her classroom. Ziegler was convicted of using his official position to retaliate against someone for exercising their rights, and acquitted of punishing someone for testifying to a jury, both misdemeanors… Prosecutors appointed by Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, said that after they began investigating the school district’s coverup of a bathroom rape, they spoke with Brooks, who disclosed an unrelated instance of mishandling of sexual assault by school administrators. Brooks was then fired by Ziegler for cooperating with the special grand jury.

Ziegler will be sentenced on January 4, according to the Daily Wire, citing Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. The outlet noted that former special education teacher Erin Brooks—the fired teacher—appeared to react emotionally to the verdict. Ziegler could be sentenced to a fine of $2,500, up to 12 months of prison time, or both.

The ex-superintendent still has to go on trial for a misdemeanor charge concerning his “false statement at a school board meeting that there had been no sexual assaults in LCPS restrooms—part of a screed denigrating parents who were concerned about a transgender policy being discussed—when in fact he knew that a skirt-wearing boy had anally raped a ninth grader in the girls bathroom just weeks prior.” The boy identified as “gender-fluid.” Loudoun has been in hot water for years now over more than one mishandled sexual assault case.

The Virginia school district has 15,000 teachers, but Ziegler fired only Brooks at a June 2022 school board meeting. School board member John Beatty testified about Ziegler’s rationale for firing Brooks. The superintendent claimed that he fired Brooks “for giving private information to a conservative activist, and for giving private information to the grand jury.” The first assertion was false, the Daily Wire noted. Also, since the grand jury subpoenaed Brooks, it was against the law to target her for providing information to the jury.

Brooks originally drew the anger of school administrators after her complaints about a special needs student who repeatedly grabbed the genitals of herself and her teaching assistant failed to produce any real action on the issue. The assistant, Laurie Vandermeulen, asked Ian Prior to read a letter about the problem, a letter lacking personal identifiers, to the school board.

After that, when Brooks wanted to testify to the grand jury, principal Diane Mackey, who previously gave Brooks an excellent review, and Ziegler communicated about Brooks (Mackey testified she had not, however). An evaluation retroactively “fabricated” allegations against Brooks, which Zeigler used as justification to fire her. Brooks actually had a “stellar” record, including being named Special Ed Teacher of the Year.

That evaluation indicated that Brooks had somehow been at fault, or caused the student to assault her sexually. The allegations were contradicted by a previous evaluation. Brooks and Vandermeulen were accused of triggering the assault by refusing an iPad to the student (the iPad accusation appears to be false anyway)!

The LGBTQ insanity drives schools to hide the sexualization of children from parents and to cover up instances of sexual assault. It is encouraging that Ziegler at least is being held accountable for his actions.