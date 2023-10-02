Why Was a Violent, Gender Confused Boy Allowed to Stay in Portland School After Beating up Girls?

After a boy passing as a girl beat up another girl in the halls of a Portland, Ore., area middle school, a clearly frustrated superintendent delivered to the media what can best be described as a turd sandwich with a dash of gaslight sauce. She wanted Portland to eat it.

Sure, the superintendent admitted that the Hazelbrook Middle School boy wearing a girl’s crop top and long hair was in the wrong for beating up a girl, but the situation had gotten outsized because parents had made a beating at school such a big deal.

Sniveled Superintendent Sue Reiki-Smith, “because the video of the assault eventually went viral on social media… there were issues raised by the outside community, not internal to the district but external to the district… adults nationwide,” and this was a problem she said because they were “calling out the student’s gender … [and] that is the hate we’re dealing with right now.”

"Super" Sue Reiki-Smith of @TigardTualSD just accused parents of committing "hate" in a LIVE news conference. As a #Hazelbrookmiddleschool parent myself: Is it not a hate crime when a boy, who dresses like a girl and who beats on girls, only because they are real girls? For the… pic.twitter.com/2cLZrzwn1C — Ben Edtl (@benedtl) September 29, 2023

It takes a special kind of gall to attempt to divert attention away from the real victim of hate here — the girl — to mollify the trans mafia, and this effort was beyond heinous considering what she was trying to paper over. Watch the video below, but caution: it is disturbing.

SHOCKING: Transgender male student beats the living crap out of a female middle schooler. This happened at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, Oregon. We demand justice for this young girl, and an explanation how they’re going to prevent this boy from ever hurting another… pic.twitter.com/D3knzR5OVl — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 28, 2023

And here’s another angle.

Another angle of the male who beat up the young girl. I can hardly stomach this. He needs to be jailed in a mens facility. I bet he wouldn't act this bold. @TigardTualSD needs to act immediately and critically. Everyone involved should be held accountable pic.twitter.com/l4dDOjKFZd — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 28, 2023

These videos demand an answer to the question: why are this boy’s attacks being recorded and by whom? And shouldn’t that kid be prosecuted for being in on it?

The student doing the beatings has now been turned over to the cops.

School officials held a safety meeting where parents learned there’s no zero-tolerance policy for violence at the Tigard-Tualatin School District. Indeed, parents say this boy was not immediately thrown out of school for past violent acts.

Immediately after the latest assault, the mother of the girl posted a social media statement saying she was afraid to show her outrage over “this horrific video” because she would “end up in jail.”

She said the boy, whom she identified by name, “is known for being a bully and has done this to several girls. He is clearly targeting females.”

Here’s another incident purportedly by the same boy that was caught on video.

Here’s ANOTHER video of the same kid attacking two other girls: https://t.co/PPDjY1eoBW pic.twitter.com/UinCnPwptm — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) September 28, 2023

The mother vows to sue the district for failing to kick out the student after the first time he beat up a girl. She’s raising money on GiveSendGo where she wrote:

My daughter was brutally assaulted on September 20, 2023 by a biological male student at Hazelbrook Middle School. The premeditated attack was filmed by those who planned the attack with the assailant. HMS knew that the male student was a violent predator and had a record of attacking girls. Yet, they continued to allow him to go to school, unchecked and unchallenged giving him free rein to bully anyone. My goal is to get justice for my daughter and to hold HMS and TTSD accountable for their lack of actions which led to my daughter becoming another victim. This campaign is to help me with legal fees needed to obtain a lawyer. Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated.

We’ll keep you updated on this one, especially if she’s able to find an attorney who would dare take her case in the burbs of Antifastan.