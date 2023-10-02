Is Biden Turning His Allies Into Immigration Hawks?

Before Bidenomics sent inflation skyrocketing and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan sent Biden’s approval ratings underwater, there was the border crisis. Anticipating Joe Biden’s installation as president, illegal immigrants started heading for the southern border of the United States in record numbers, and the newly minted Biden administration laid down the welcome mat and the red carpet for them.

The situation at the border quickly devolved into a crisis, as border facilities and agents were simply overwhelmed by the unprecedented numbers of illegals coming into the country. When Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) started shipping these immigrants to Democrat strongholds that proudly declared themselves to be sanctuaries for illegal immigrants, attitudes started to change. New York, which has only been receiving a small portion of the numbers Texas has been forced to deal with, has realized the hard way that the state simply can’t handle it, and in an amusing 180, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) has found her inner immigration hawk.

“We want them to have a limit on who can come across the border,” Hochul said during an appearance on CBS News’s Face the Nation on Sunday. “It is too open right now. People coming from all over the world are finding their way through, simply saying they are in need of asylum and the majority of them seem to be ending up on the streets of New York, and that is a real problem for the people of New York City.”

NY GOV. HOCHUL: "We want them to have a limit on who can come across the border. It is too open right now. […] It's in our DNA to welcome immigrants but there has to be some limits in place…" pic.twitter.com/P9BCxw3IQ5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2023

The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress have long denied that the border is, in fact, open, and insist that it is secure.

States like Illinois, Colorado, and Massachusetts are also struggling to handle the illegals that they claim to support and don’t seem particularly happy about the drain on resources they’re experiencing. Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) is complaining about a lack of resources and even declared an emergency over the crisis.

Chicago is another great example of a city that was more than willing to virtue signal its pro-immigration attitude by making itself a sanctuary city but isn’t particularly happy with all the immigrants that have been shuttled in from red states.

“There’s a reality about the difficulty in maintaining the growth of population and the amount of resources needed to do so, but there’s also a huge insensitivity,” said Chicago Alderperson Andre Vasquez, who heads the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights. “Texas is the big example of people being conned and being told that ‘Chicago’s got everything you need to move the population.’ But we’re seeing it from other states as well.”

Even when they’re not willing to say it explicitly, virtually everyone realizes that there’s a crisis going on — except, maybe the Biden administration, which created the crisis and is ultimately responsible for the situations that the virtue-signaling sanctuary states are struggling to deal with.