The Morning Briefing: Quid Pro Here You Go—Lefties Hit With RICO Charges by Georgia AG

One of the enduring lessons of history is that so many people fail to learn any lessons from history. This is especially true when it comes to leftists and socialism, communism, fascism, and any other heavy-handed “ism” they can come up with.

As the Democrats have lurched ever leftward, they have gleefully cheered on the oppression of the rights of any American who disagrees with them politically. This has reached disturbing proportions under the Biden administration, which has weaponized the entire Executive Branch and focused it on attacking pretty much anyone who has ever voted Republican.

Former President Donald Trump is, of course, the focal point of the abuses of power, as leftist prosecutors torture, twist, and wildly interpret laws in order to carry out political vendettas aimed at interfering with the 2024 election. We on the Right know that he’s just the first target, and that none of us are safe from an oppressive government run amok.

American leftists, on the other hand, see themselves as immune to the kinds of ills they enjoy seeing others suffer. The attorney general in Georgia just provided a lesson in how wrong they are, which Chris wrote about:

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, mainly because of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ use of it to target Donald Trump and 18 others for prosecution. The state’s RICO act is broader than the federal equivalent, which is why Willis has tried tying multiple offenses to it in order to try to nail the former president. It turns out that prosecutors can use RICO for actual crimes and not just for left-wing political persecution. Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr is using the statute to charge over 60 individuals in conjunction with the domestic terrorism that has taken place over a proposed public safety training center the city of Atlanta wants to build. “Court officials have confirmed that 61 people have been indicted in a racketeering case tied to protests at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center,” reports WSB Radio.

Those gasps you hear in the background are coming from criminal-loving progressives who thought that their perversion of American justice was complete.

A lot of the people caught up in this are Antifa thugs; the same Antifa that Democrats spent years telling us didn’t exist. They did that, of course, because they wanted Antifa to act as their unofficial goon squad for as long as possible.

The Dems were no doubt hoping to keep Georgia’s RICO act for themselves. They’ve also got to be seething that actual domestic terrorists are being indicted. Biden-era Dems have been working nonstop to convince Americans that peaceful Republicans are the only domestic terrorists to be feared.

Predictably, the lefties are in full meltdown mode, which our sister site Twitchy covered at length. It’s beyond satisfying to see the little proggies caterwauling about the RICO statute being used to go after people not named Donald Trump. The complete lack of awareness is classic leftist.

Many on the Right have warned the Dems that, going forward, we’re going to be quite comfortable playing by their rules. There’s been a lack of willingness to do so in the past. Conservative activists have been in a tit-for-tat mood for a long time. It was elected Republicans who were clinging to the old “above the fray” model. The fray, however, has been calling for a while.

This isn’t a down-in-the-mud fight, the Georgia AG is using the law to go after people who broke it. Fani Willis is using it to shut up people she doesn’t like. AG Carr is providing a good lesson in contrast.

Still, it’s nice to know that there are some Republicans who can still punch back. Let’s hope that there are more who are ready to start taking some swings.

