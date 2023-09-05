WEF, CEPI, Bill Gates, and 100-Day Vaccines

As the specter of COVID-19 lockdowns 2.0 looms, an entity tied to the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates is working on producing new vaccines in only 100 days.

The Epoch Times reported on Aug. 30:

There is a high possibility a lockdown situation could return and get worse with a WEF-tied vaccine manufacturer talking about making a new vaccine in just a hundred days, said Dr. David Bell, a public health physician, former World Health Organization (WHO) officer, scientist, and a senior scholar with the Brownstone Institute.

Bell was referring to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which proudly announces on its website, “100 Days Mission[:] CEPI’s vision is for the world to be able to respond to the next Disease X with a new vaccine in 100 days. Achieving that goal could defuse the threat of a pathogen with pandemic potential.” Before the COVID vaccine, which has been proven to have serious risks, vaccines usually took five to ten years to develop because of the trials and testing necessary to ensure a vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

The CEPI was founded in 2017 jointly by the Indian and Norwegian governments, the Wellcome Trust, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference in Davos.

The Epoch Times quoted Bell: “We have this huge industry being set up to surveil for variants. And the model that they are pushing for public health is that they will find variants.” He went on, “They will lock people down. They will mandate or allow them to have a vaccine to get their freedom back. And then the vaccine will make a vast profit. And then the cycle will go around, they’ll find another variant. And this is a future that is sort of mapped out.”

The doctor cautioned, “It’ll be very hard to get out of once we have things like central bank digital currency or programmable currency where, if you don’t get the vaccine, they could stop you buying groceries. And we’ve seen this sort of thing already in Canada. It’s talked about by the Bank of International Settlements. These aren’t conspiracy theories.”

While CEPI might be further along in accomplishing its goal and has made that goal far more front-and-center, its plan for 100-day vaccines is hardly new. In fact, I reported for The Rogue Review back in 2021 on CEPI’s 100-day vaccine dreams.

At the time, CEPI was tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and even the Wuhan, China lab from which COVID-19 likely leaked through its Scientific Advisory Committee member Dong Xiaoping. He was from the Chinese Center for Disease Control (CCDC — i.e. a CCP government agency). While Dong Xiaoping is no longer on the Committee, George Gao, who headed the CCDC during the initial escape and spread of COVID-19, is now on the Committee.

As Wuhan lab-tied Peter Daszak reportedly explained in 2016, “We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical counter-measures such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage, to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process.” Get geared up for massive vaccine hype, round two.

As Dr. Bell said, “We’ve got to start seeing this as an industry and not as an altruistic arm of government that’s just there for the greater good. It’s there to make money for their investors.”