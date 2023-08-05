Recent Study Says That the Vaccinated Transmit mRNA COVID Aerosols to the Unvaccinated

Chalk up another one for the “conspiracy theorists.” A recent study found evidence to support the argument that COVID-19-vaccinated individuals can “shed” or transmit antibodies to unvaccinated individuals through aerosols.

The idea of the mRNA COVID vaccinated transmitting aerosols to the unvaccinated has been previously mocked as a conspiracy theory and censored online. But a recent study found evidence supporting the contention. The peer-reviewed study, “Evidence for Aerosol Transfer of SARS-CoV-2–Specific Humoral Immunity,” was published in ImmunoHorizons in May.

Aerosols are suspended droplets or particles able to be breathed in or absorbed through the skin.

The study’s conclusions note, “The extended mandates for mask wearing in both social and work environments provided a unique opportunity to evaluate the possibility of aerosolized Ab expiration from vaccinated individuals.” The study obtained surgical face masks and nasal swabs for the research.

The Epoch Times summarized in less technical terms than the study used on August 2:

Researchers used a combination of tests to detect SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies from masks vaccinated lab members wore and donated anonymously at the end of the day. Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that circulate in the blood and neutralize foreign substances such as bacteria and viruses. Consistent with results reported by others, the researchers identified both immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies in the saliva of vaccinated individuals and on their masks.

The researchers’ hypothesis was that antibody transfer could occur between individuals through aerosols or droplets. And when they analyzed nasal swabs for children living variously in vaccinated, COVID-positive, or unvaccinated households, they found evidence to support that hypothesis, Epoch Times explained.

Results showed high IgG in the noses of vaccinated parents was “significantly associated” with an increase in intranasal IgG within the unvaccinated child from the same household, especially compared to the “complete deficit of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody detected” in nasal swabs obtained from children in nonvaccinated families. A similar trend was found with IgA in the same samples. In other words, their findings suggest aerosol transmission of antibodies can occur between COVID-19 vaccinated parents and their children—and the tendency for this transfer is directly related to the amount of nasal or oral antibodies found in those who received vaccines.

Brian Hooker, a biochemical engineer and chief scientific officer at Children’s Health Defense, told the Epoch Times that such “passive immunization” would not benefit the unvaccinated receiving the aerosols because the COVID vaccines provided little protection even for the vaccinated. The shedding could trigger autoimmunity and “all sorts of reactions” in “bystanders,” Hooker said. He suggested that the vaccine’s spike protein could also be transmissible, which is potentially harmful.

So the question is: are such transmitted aerosols dangerous? After all, there are multiple studies and pieces of research presenting evidence of the serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. Would any of those side effects be possible for unvaccinated individuals through the process described above? If so, that makes the COVID vaccines not only dangerous for those who receive them but also for anyone who lives or works with vaccinated individuals.