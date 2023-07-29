mRNA Vaccines May Be Worse Than We Thought

I’m old enough to remember when the worst thing we had to worry about with mRNA vaccines was blood clots and myocarditis. Sadly, there’s a new concern with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: cancer.

According to a report, experts have observed a surge in cancer cases in people under 50, and it appears to exhibit distinct biological characteristics compared to cancers typically seen in older age groups.

While some experts believe that cancer rates have been increasing over the years due to factors such as lifestyle and diet, others believe the administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may have led to the emergence of what they call “turbo cancers.”

There is no official medical definition for the term “turbo cancer,” but it is commonly used in reference to aggressive, rapidly developing cancers that show resistance to standard treatments. Turbo cancers particularly affect young and otherwise healthy individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. It presents late, at an advanced stage, and quickly becomes fatal.

It should come as no surprise that regulatory agencies in the United States have yet to address this issue.

“What’s happening is these cancers we’re used to seeing, their growth patterns and their behavior are completely out of character … So ‘turbo cancer’ is something that wasn’t there and, all of a sudden, it’s everywhere,” Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist and CEO of Cole Diagnostics, told The Epoch Times in an EpochTV interview. Dr. Cole claims he noticed the uptick in certain cancers after the vaccine rollout in December 2020.

“Physicians are seeing multiple types of cancers in their day-to-day practices—and in young patient cohorts where you typically don’t see cancer. Although the increase in cancer has been blamed on missed screenings, you know it isn’t due to missed screenings because young people don’t typically get screened,” he said.

Dr. Cole is not the only doctor to observe an increase in cancer rates. According to the report, cancer rates are higher than expected, and doctors and medical professionals worldwide have verified this phenomenon. Some patients remain cancer-free for extended periods, but after receiving a booster, cancer suddenly appears.

What’s particularly concerning about these “turbo cancers” is their resistance to conventional treatments, as the cells within the bone marrow have undergone alterations and “aren’t doing what they’re supposed to.”

Joe Biden infamously wanted the United States to achieve a 70% vaccination rate by Independence Day in his first year in office. He also torpedoed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was not an mRNA vaccine.