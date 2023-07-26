Study Suggests U.S. Government Lied About Myocarditis Risk From COVID Vax

Joe Biden banked his entire COVID-19 strategy on mass vaccination — so much so that the administration attempted vaccine mandates and even pushed for children, who are largely not at risk from COVID, to get jabbed. He warned about the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and a “winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated” in an effort to scare the public into getting vaccinated, boosted, double-boosted, etc., etc.

Side effects? Don’t worry about side effects; they’re rare, we were told. Despite concerns about an increased risk of myocarditis, we were assured by public health officials that the risk of the severe heart inflammation was worse from COVID infection than the mRNA COVID vaccines. A CDC study claimed that occurrences of myocarditis from the COVID vaccines amounted to only 0.001% or one out of 100,000 doses. But according to a new Swiss study, it’s nearly 3%… roughly 3,000 times greater than our own federal government claimed.

That’s a stunning disparity that can’t be dismissed.

The Swiss study involved 777 medical professionals who received the COVID vaccine, with a median age of 37. It’s an admittedly small sample size, but the incidence of elevated cardiac enzymes just three days after receiving the vaccine is still hard to ignore. None of those in the study experienced serious complications, but the 3% rate of incidence is still extremely high.

So what does this mean?

Did the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) know the truth about the vaccines and cover it up? As much as we’d hate to believe it, it’s hard to dismiss the discrepancy in the results between the Swiss study and the CDC study, the latter of which was routinely cited by health officials, the media, and politicians to quell concerns about the COVID vaccines.

The conductors of the study speculated that myocardial injury after an mRNA booster shot was more common than previously claimed and sought to verify this. One can’t help but wonder why the CDC never attempted to verify the safety of the mRNA vaccines.

From where I sit, the agency seemed more motivated to get people vaccinated and spent more energy attacking those who questioned the vaccines than ensuring the safety of the vaccines. Making matters worse is the way the Biden administration stacked the deck against the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which didn’t use mRNA technology, effectively killing it.

We’ve been warning about the elevated risk of myocarditis for some time now — will the government ever admit its mistake?