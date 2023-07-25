Can We Talk About Blood Clots, Cardiac Arrest, and Why So Many Are Getting Them?

Have you noticed there have been a lot of stories recently of bizarre cases of heart issues and blood clots in otherwise healthy young people?

In the latest example, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, an 18-year-old rising basketball star at USC, suffered a cardiac arrest during a team workout on Monday. The incident brings up memories of then-24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin bizarrely collapsing mid-game in January after suffering cardiac arrest. Commotio cordis was given as the cause but many questioned the official story, believing the incident may have been related to COVID vaccine-caused myocarditis. When given the opportunity to say what doctors said happened to him, Hamlin was reluctant to explain what he had been told. “That’s something I want to stay away from,” he said.

Do we know these incidents were caused by the vaccine? We don’t. But these are hardly isolated incidents, and according to documents revealed by Project Veritas, Pfizer knew about the increased risk of myocarditis from their vaccine. According to the documents, Pfizer was aware that “There is evidence that suggests patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are at an increased risk of myocarditis.”

“Onset was typically within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (from Pfizer or Moderna), and cases have occurred more often after the second dose than the first dose,” the documents said. “The pattern of cases conform, as per the label, to a pattern of myocarditis cases occurring in [the] majority of young males below 29 years of age within the first two weeks postvaccination…”

Could there be a non-COVID vaccine-related reason for these incidents? Sure, I wouldn’t discount that. But are we really gonna say that an 18-year-old experiencing cardiac arrest is normal, or ignore the fact that Damar Hamlin wouldn’t reveal the reason for his cardiac arrest?

And then there’s the frequency of blood clots that might have gone unnoticed by most if not for the fact that celebrities and professional athletes are being afflicted by them as well. There are enough of these incidents — and enough “hush, hush” about them — to make you wonder, and, if you didn’t get vaccinated, to feel pretty good about that decision.

In April of 2021, I made the decision to get vaccinated for COVID. I didn’t get Pfizer or Moderna, though. For me, if I was going to get vaccinated, it would be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I still didn’t want to get vaccinated, but as a New York resident, I was essentially promised by then-governor Andrew Cuomo that getting the shot would allow me to return to normal life quicker. I took the bait.

I remember when I finally made the decision to get the vaccine, and the struggle to find a pharmacy that offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the vaccine that the Biden administration did everything in its power to destroy. I’d held out as long as I could, and even in that short time, I’d learned enough to be skeptical of the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Perhaps more people should have.