Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of basketball legend LeBron James, collapsed from an apparent cardiac arrest during a team workout.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bronny James was about to start his first season with the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans.

Bronny James was rushed to a local intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday after collapsing at a team practice at Galen Center where the Trojans practice and play. He has since been taken out of the ICU.

The James family released a statement that included the following:

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

A 911 call was placed Monday around 9:30 a.m. The young James was taken by ambulance — unconscious — to a local hospital.

According to TMZ, the ambulance responded to the situation “Code 3,” which is described as an emergency response involving flashing lights and sirens.

Bronny James is currently said to be in stable condition. It wasn’t immediately clear if or when he could return to the basketball court.

FACT-O-RAMA! The name “TMZ” stands for “thirty-mile-zone,” an area that envelops greater Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Film studios refer to this zone when planning driving distances and per diem rates for film crews. The epicenter of the “TMZ” is the southeast corner of Beverly and La Cienega.

Bronny James becomes eligible for the NBA draft in 2024. His father, LeBron, has mentioned wanting to play in the NBA with Bronny.

LeBron James has also been a vocal critic of social issues.

In 2017, Lebron James — arguably one of the wealthiest and most successful basketball players in history — reported “racist graffiti” at his Los Angeles mansion in an early morning call to 911. A police investigation was unable to locate a culprit — someone had painted over the alleged racial slur before police arrived — leaving some sports pundits to wonder if a “crime” actually ever occurred.

LeBron, who has been outspoken about racism against black people, found himself in the headlines again in June 2022, when three black kids beat a white teen to death in Akron, Ohio. Akron is LeBron’s hometown and the site of his I Promise school for disadvantaged kids.

James initially remained tight-lipped about the brutal murder. After several days, he released a brief tweet: