BOMBSHELL STUDY: Pfizer COVID-19 Shots' Adverse Effects Differ From Batch to Batch

The pharmaceutical industry in general, along with its specific claims regarding the safety or efficacy of any given product, is not to be trusted.

I previously reported on bombshell evidence that the clinical research groups that Pfizer contracted with committed fraud during its COVID-19 mRNA shot trials, which included improperly de-blinding patients, falsifying records, using insufficiently trained staff, etc.

Then there was the Project Veritas expose that showed a Pfizer director of research on a Grindr date bragging about how the corporation is deliberately engineering new COVID strains so as to develop a new “vaccine” (which is not actually a conventional vaccine). The company subsequently issued a pseudo-denial laden with intentionally confusing scientific jargon to obfuscate the claims issued by its own employee.

It’s deception stacked on top of deception.

Now a crack team of Danish researchers is reporting statistically significant variations in the rates of serious adverse effects (SAEs) between batches of the Pfizer vaccine.

Via European Journal of Clinical Investigation (emphasis added):

Vaccination has been widely implemented for mitigation of coronavirus disease-2019 (Covid-19), and by 11 November 2022, 701 million doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) had been administered and linked with 971,021 reports of suspected adverse effects (SAEs) in the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA).1 Vaccine vials with individual doses are supplied in batches with stringent quality control to ensure batch and dose uniformity.2 Clinical data on individual vaccine batch levels have not been reported and batch-dependent variation in the clinical efficacy and safety of authorized vaccines would appear to be highly unlikely. However, not least in view of the emergency use market authorization and rapid implementation of large-scale vaccination programs, the possibility of batch-dependent variation appears worthy of investigation. We therefore examined rates of SAEs between different BNT162b2 vaccine batches administered in Denmark (population 5.8 million) from 27 December 2020 to 11 January 2022… The observed variation in SAE [severe adverse event] rates and seriousness between BTN162b2 vaccine batches in this nationwide study was contrary to the expected homogenous rate and distribution of SAEs between batches. In conclusion, the results suggest the existence of a batch-dependent safety signal for the BNT162b2 vaccine, and more studies are warranted to explore this preliminary observation and its consequences.

The heavy implication, which the Danish researchers stop short of stating explicitly, is that Pfizer’s COVID shots appear to differ dramatically from batch to batch. Was this intentional or accidental? If it is the former, which common sense suggests given the highly controlled nature of their production, to what end? Did Pfizer knowingly supply either saline solutions or diluted concentrations of the active ingredients of the vaccine?

As the researchers note, responsible science dictates further inquiry into these shocking findings. Unfortunately, most Western governments — “penetrated” as they are by the World Economic Forum and other nefarious influences — can’t be counted on to objectively pursue this possibility, so the task falls to outside researchers like the Danish ones here.