Nice Timing: Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID

The media is in fearmongering mode; in recent weeks, we’ve been told about a new COVID-19 variant, a new vaccine in the works, and a potential new mandate. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been resurrected, telling the public that studies that dispute the effectiveness of masks are wrong and that if the CDC recommends masking again, they are right.

Many have observed that it appears the public is being conditioned for the return of the pandemic and all the terrible memories from those dark days: masking, social distancing, vaccine mandates, shutdowns, and, for good measure, illegal changes to election laws for your safety.

So when the news dropped that Jill Biden, the wife of and personal handler for Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19, my first thought was, “Of course she did; why didn’t I see that coming?” It was inevitable.

Her Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander released a statement Monday evening.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

According to reports, she’s double-vaccinated and double-boosted and previously caught COVID a year ago. So far, Joe Biden remains in the clear.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement released to the media. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

Even before this latest development, many suspected that a psyop was afoot, and Jill Biden testing positive has affirmed that suspicion. Naturally, the liberal media was quick to poopoo such “conspiracy theories” and insisted that COVID is a growing problem again.

However, the announcement of the First Lady’s infection comes amid a spike in infections in the U.S. spurred on by the emergence of two new variants of the virus, prompting speculation that fresh COVID restrictions could be on the horizon. In the week to August 19, there were more than 15,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections across the U.S., the most recent monitoring figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show—a rise of nearly 19 percent on the week prior. Admissions have been steadily rising since July, but are far below the highest peaks of the pandemic and appear to be localized into hotspots. A CDC spokesperson told Newsweek on Thursday it currently has no intention to call for a return of mandated mask-wearing, but didn’t deny that this might change if cases of the new variants were to rise significantly.

Newsweek then went on to dismiss the “conspiracy theories” of various right-leaning voices arguing that we’re being primed to go back to pandemic mode soon because of the new COVID variant. But we all know what has happened to “conspiracy theories” in the recent past, don’t we?