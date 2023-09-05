Big Left May Already Have Its Poster Victim for the 2024 Riot Season

Whether or not people consider Joe Biden to be the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election, one thing we can all agree on is that Big Left went to unprecedented lengths to destabilize and disrupt the balloting process. COVID-19 was obviously a massive part of the plan, as Leftists seized on the excuse to remove election integrity safeguards and flood the zone with mail-in ballots. Another part of the process was the fomenting and deployment of an army of rioters to apply pressure where needed.

“Never forget that back in 2020, every judge in the country had an anvil hanging over her head,” I wrote recently in an article about why election lawsuits didn’t go anywhere. “It was the so-called Summer of Love, and judges watched the news like everyone else. They saw virtually unchallenged Leftist rioters attack and burn a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. They saw police stations in multiple cities torched while mobs tried to trap officers inside or run them over as they fled. It was understood that there was a nationwide network of street forces that could be deployed wherever pressure needed to be applied.”

A quick scan of current stories at PJ Media shows that my colleagues are already tracking Big Left’s efforts to ratchet the COVID Emergency!!! back up. Meanwhile, I’m keeping my eyes on the mob machine. A little over a year out from the existentially crucial U.S. elections, some familiar conditions are already being set up. The narrative is being established, and the troops are mustering.

The Left has found an appealing poster victim in the person of the late Ta’kiya Young, a pregnant 21-year-old Ohio mom of two young boys who was cruelly gunned down by evil, racist cops as she sat in her car.

But as almost always in these cases, our tragic hero(ine) made one or more poor decisions that led to his/her demise. The Columbus Dispatch reported the events leading up to the shooting:

Young died on Aug. 24 after being shot by a Blendon Township police officer in the parking lot of the Kroger store located at 5991 S. Sunbury Road. An employee of the store had alerted an officer who was in the parking lot on an unrelated call that they believed Young had shoplifted from the store. Young was getting into a dark-colored Lexus that did not have a license plate and was backed into a handicapped parking spot. Body camera footage released Friday by Blendon Township shows one officer approaching Young’s driver’s side window and Young refusing to get out of the car or turn it off when asked repeatedly. Young denied stealing anything in the video, though there is a large tote bag on her left arm, blocking her stomach from view. The second policeman, identified by Young’s family as Officer Connor Grubb, approached the front of Young’s vehicle and had his firearm drawn, the body camera video shows. As Young’s car moved forward, Grubb was hit by the vehicle and fired a single shot through the front windshield that struck Young in the chest.

I do apologize for and take no pleasure in coldly mentioning Young’s actions that led to the shooting — she was still a human being, created in the image and likeness of God — but you’ll find me a lot more sympathetic toward people who don’t try to murder cops by running them down with a car. Anyway, as we all know by now, none of what a chosen poster victim did to contribute to his/her sorry fate matters to Big Left. Once the media gets its marching orders, it will pollute the environment with the latest hagiography of the “innocent victim.”

You can watch the police body cam footage on YouTube. It’s sad and tragic and not pleasant to watch.

Young’s case is starting to get off the ground. The local militia is on the march:

NEW: A Black Lives Matter protest broke out last night in Columbus, Ohio after pregnant mother Ta’kiya Young was killed by the police. The protesters are claiming the 21-year old was shot because of her skin color. Here are the facts: Young was confronted by police after she… pic.twitter.com/fKQw9uX2Bw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2023

Young’s funeral is planned for Thursday. It will be interesting to see who shows up for it. The bigger the name, the more interest Big Left has in promoting this story. If Young turns out to be the Chosen One (à la St. George of Floyd), we will see national media pick up on the story and marches cropping up in unrelated towns.

It’s early yet — the riot machine will probably search harder for an incident to politicize in the spring. Even if Young’s sad story doesn’t hit the Big Time and rally the interstate mobs, she will still be useful to Big Left as a data point in their 2024 systemic racism–police-brutality narrative and attendant social unrest.

We all know it’s coming.