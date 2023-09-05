How Much U.S. Military and Economic Aid to Ukraine Has Been Stolen?

According to the international watchdog group Transparency International, Ukraine is ranked 116 out of 180 countries as far as corruption is concerned. Fully 23% of public service users paid a bribe of some kind to receive a service.

Ukraine is the second most corrupt country in Europe, according to TI. Only Russia is more crooked. This is of more than just a passing interest to Congress and the American people — at least it should be. The Biden administration has been throwing money toward President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration faster than even a First World country with all its social and civic safeguards can handle.