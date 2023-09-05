Germany: Migrants Skirt Local Polygamy Laws, Import Second Wives

Tolerance™ and Diversity™, among other things, require that Western governments subvert their own laws — which of course still apply to locals — in order to accommodate the polygamy that is practiced rampantly throughout the Islamic world.

Afghan nationals who worked with the German army during the military operation in the country have had requests to bring their second wives and children to Germany approved, a move that is posing complex legal problems. Afghan employees of the Bundeswehr were granted visas to reside in Germany following the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and family reunification laws enabled the employees to bring their spouses and children with them. However, the German newspaper Westfalenpost reported that in at least two known instances, subsequent reunification requests were approved to bring further spouses and children. This was confirmed by the local immigration office in the Hochsauerland district.

Should Afghan nationals who loyally assisted the German military during its occupation of Afghanistan be permitted to relocate to Germany, particularly given the potential threat posed to them by a Taliban none too happy about Afghans who cooperated with a foreign occupation?

There’s a good case to be made. Some might go so far as to call it a moral obligation.

Should the German government bend its own laws, contorting itself into legal pretzels and confounding its internal bureaucracies, to accommodate polygamy?

That’s much harder to argue, unless one has spent a lifetime inundated in moral relativism and deep-seated self-hatred, as Western liberals are.

Continuing:

In one instance, the husband is living with one wife and three children while the second wife lives in a separate apartment nearby with another seven children*. Another husband is understood to be living with both his wives and nine shared children. While polygamy is illegal in Germany, there are extenuating circumstances if the marriages have been concluded in compliance with foreign laws. The practice is widely accepted in a number of Islamic countries; however, it still creates certain legal problems in relation to citizenship. Specifically, one of the former Bundeswehr employee’s children was born in Germany but has been unable to obtain a German birth certificate because her parents’ marriage is not recognized in Germany.

*It’s worth noting parenthetically that this single Afghan migrant, which is not rare demographically, has two wives and nine children whereas the German birth rate is 1.6 — far below replacement rate for the native population. But acknowledging this basic fact is called the “Great Replacement Theory,” which is somehow considered racist and not permitted to be discussed or acknowledged in polite society.