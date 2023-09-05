Over 60 Domestic Terrorists Face RICO Charges Over Protests Against 'Cop City'

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, mainly because of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ use of it to target Donald Trump and 18 others for prosecution. The state’s RICO act is broader than the federal equivalent, which is why Willis has tried tying multiple offenses to it in order to try to nail the former president.

It turns out that prosecutors can use RICO for actual crimes and not just for left-wing political persecution. Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr is using the statute to charge over 60 individuals in conjunction with the domestic terrorism that has taken place over a proposed public safety training center the city of Atlanta wants to build.

“Court officials have confirmed that 61 people have been indicted in a racketeering case tied to protests at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center,” reports WSB Radio.

“The sweeping indictment, handed up last Tuesday in Fulton County court, is being prosecuted by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office,” a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution indicates. “Fulton Clerk Ché Alexander said a copy of the document should be available today.”

Protests over the training center, which left-wing activists have dubbed “Cop City,” have gone on since 2021. Ostensibly, these “protesters,” to use the mainstream media’s anodyne term, have expressed their displeasure over the environmental concerns, despite the fact that the site served as a prison farm for years.

Goons with ties to both Antifa and Stacey Abrams disrupted church services where employees of the contractor were worshiping and firebombed a daycare center near the site, but tensions rose to new heights in January when a group of terrorists fired at law enforcement officers clearing the site of squatters. One thug fired at a state trooper, so police shot back and killed him.

Antifa-aligned groups have coordinated several destructive “days of action” to make their voices heard. One problem with these acts is that the thugs terrorizing Atlanta are largely carpetbagging children of privilege; few of them are from Georgia at all, and almost none of them hail from the area near the site.

At one rally, terrorists converged on the site, damaging construction equipment. Another protest resulted in the destruction of a police vehicle and vandalism to historic buildings in midtown Atlanta. Individuals booby-trapped a popular park close to the site of the proposed training center. The state has also charged some of the fundraisers for the group with money laundering.

All the while, residents of the area surrounding the site support the idea of police and other first responders receiving the training they need to do their jobs better. The proposed facility includes a driver training course, housing for police and fire academy trainees, and K-9 training. In other words, the facility will have tremendous benefits for the community at large.

When the Atlanta City Council took public comment before a vote to fund the project, it heard 15 hours of comment from members of the community. The support for the project was so overwhelming that the council voted to fund the site by a nearly three-to-one margin.

And now Carr is bringing these charges against five dozen domestic terrorists. Georgia will not stand for outsiders coming in and wreaking havoc on the state, and hopefully, the attorney general’s prosecution of these goons will be successful.