Park Near Atlanta's 'Cop City' Closed After 'Traps' Designed to Harm Families Were Discovered There

On Friday, DeKalb County, Ga., CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order closing the popular 140-acre Intrenchment Creek Park after someone discovered booby traps hidden in various places in the park. The traps, which included boards with spikes sticking out of them hidden in the grass and along the trails in the park, appear to have been designed to hurt families who enjoy the park throughout the week.

The order closes the park until further notice, presumably to give the county time to find and clear all the traps from the park.

Dekalb Co CEO Michael Thurmond announces Intrenchment Creek Park is closed due to “dangerous and possible life-threatening conditions” in the area. #fox5atl @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/CS9bj2QpJO — Chris Lawson (@ChrisLawsonFOX5) March 24, 2023

Intrenchment Creek Park is near the construction site of a public training safety complex that the City of Atlanta is building. Domestic terrorists aligned with Antifa and Stacey Abrams’ New Georgia Project have disrupted activity, harrassed contractors, and committed acts of violence at the site for over a year, including a shootout with police that left an Antifa thug dead and a Georgia State Trooper injured in January.

“We know that there are dangers that have been discovered in this area and we are afraid that there might be other hidden traps that will not only injure and maim, but can literally become deadly for small children and pets and others,” Thurmond said at a press conference on Friday.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond’s March 24 executive order closes and restricts access to Intrenchment Creek Park and other county-owned properties in the area to the public, residents and visitors. https://t.co/sFB0VK0vmt#dekalbcounty #dekalb #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/G1Qblu3EPf — DeKalb County TV (@DCTVChannel23) March 24, 2023

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order March 24 warning of dangerous and possibly life-threatening conditions to adults, children and pets in the Intrenchment Creek area. #dekalbcounty #dekalb #localgovernment #metroatlanta #breakingnews #news pic.twitter.com/OcnPQzF7no — DeKalb County TV (@DCTVChannel23) March 24, 2023

The domestic terrorists are upset that Thurmond didn’t give them access to the press conference — mainly because he’s not an idiot and knows that the Antifa goons would only disrupt the presser and create even more havoc than they’ve already caused.

BREAKING: Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has blocked an @democracynow reporter, faith leaders including @KMichelle_Atl and local parents & residents from entering a press conference about Intrenchment Creek Park. #StopCopCity — Defend the Atlanta Forest (@defendATLforest) March 24, 2023

SouthRiverForest on Instagram will be posting a video of Michael Thurmond’s press conference, explaining that Weelaunee Peoples Park will be shut down by his executive order because the people in the forest have weapons and booby traps and it’s not safe for children — StopCopCity (@smallgroweratl) March 24, 2023

No, you punks, the park is Intrenchment Creek Park, no matter how many cutesy and downright false commie names you want to give to landmarks in the area.

“Any unauthorized person could face charges such as criminal trespassing. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed and impounded,” reports WSB Radio. “Additionally, anyone caught defacing signs prohibiting public access, could also face prosecution.”

Earlier this month, authorities arrested 23 people — the vast majority of whom were from nowhere near Atlanta — and charged them with domestic terrorism after a “peaceful protest” turned violent and destructive.

Here’s a timeline of what has happened at the former prison farm where the city wants to build a facility that trains police to better serve the community:

Antifa Forces Lay Siege to Georgia County in Battle Against ‘Cop City’

While Friday’s ‘Night of Rage’ in Atlanta Remained Quiet, Saturday Protests Turned Violent

Atlanta Mayor Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Saturday’s Terrorism in the City

Turns Out the Atlanta Terrorists Are Children of Privilege

District Attorney Recuses Herself From Atlanta Domestic Terrorism Case

Gov. Brian Kemp Declares State of Emergency to Deal With Atlanta’s Domestic Terrorists

Suddenly Domestic Terrorism Charges Are a Problem Now That Atlanta Is Using Them Against Antifa

Atlanta Mayor Neutralizes Protesters’ Concerns in Final Deal for Public Safety Training Center

Atlanta Police Department Releases Body Cam Footage From ‘Cop City’ Shooting

Antifa Thugs Firebomb Atlanta Public Training Facility Construction Site

Atlanta Police Arrest 23 Domestic Terrorists After Sunday Night’s Attack on ‘Cop City’

Atlanta Domestic Terrorism Update: Citizens Speak Out, Court Dates, and More on the SPLC Lawyer Involved

Far-Left ‘Activist’ Justifies Domestic Terrorism in Atlanta

Stacey Abrams’ Nonprofit Sides With Domestic Terrorists, Promotes ‘Day of Action’ Against Police

Good for Thurmond and DeKalb County for standing up for the community far more than the thugs who claim to represent “the people.” Hopefully, the city of Atlanta is doing the same thing. We need to stop these carpetbagging domestic terrorists from destroying this part of the metro area and sabotaging the city’s attempts to create better police, fire, and medical personnel for the community.

This needs to end definitively and end now.

