The Morning Briefing: The Hunter Biden Bank Records Are Predictably Sleazy

Another day, another news dump about no-talent Hunter Biden’s questionable finances. Even some of us in conservative media are getting a little numb by the regularity of it all. This latest one was a bit of an attention-grabber though.

Matt covered it for us:

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released bank records proving that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in payments from Russian, Ukrainian, and Kazakh oligarchs. The payments totaled more than $20 million. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) released a memo presenting redacted bank records indicating that Hunter Biden and his business associates received millions from Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs while Joe Biden was vice president. The memo highlights payments from Burisma Holdings, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina, and Kazakhstani businessman Kenes Rakishev, along with mentions of Vice President Biden attending dinners with them.

One of the most stunning things about all of this is that Hunter Biden has no discernible skills related to business. I’m even skeptical that he is creating his own “art.” Despite not being able to do anything other than be a privileged party boy, people from all over the world are throwing cash at the mediocrity.

Of course, everyone in the Leftmedia lacks the curiosity to question why foreign oligarchs would be giving a dullard like Hunter Biden tens of millions of dollars. Even though they’re quite practiced when it comes to bias, it’s got to be difficult for them to keep pretending that Papa Joe wasn’t involved in any of it.

If one presented all of the dirt that the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee has dug up on Hunter Biden to a fourth-grade class, every kid in it would see the connection between Hunter Biden’s various successes and his politically powerful father. If these two were Republicans, they’d be wearing matching orange jumpsuits by now. The same incurious media hacks who are insisting that there is nothing to see here spent years obsessed with combing over seemingly every bit of business that Donald Trump’s company conducted.

As always, the big question with each of these new revelations is whether any of this will finally become so overwhelming that it forces the Democrats’ hand on President LOLEightyonemillion. Opinions are varying. Some believe that the Dems might want to use some of this to get Biden out of the 2024 presidential race. A couple of my colleagues are convinced that we’re getting close to “the straw that broke the camel’s back” time and even Biden’s Justice Dept. will have to break with him and start doing its job.

I’m still of the opinion that the higher-ups in the Democratic Party never get in trouble for anything anymore. There’s not much of a “walls closing in” vibe for me. My colleague and friend Matt Vespa has a post over at Townhall that examines the convenient coincidences between the Biden bombshells and Trump indictments. And — you guessed it — it’s about to happen again. Expect breathless coverage about Trump’s troubles and this Biden news to fade even further into the background of the MSM spin machine.

I would wager that Hunter isn’t even curtailing his various moneymaking efforts. He and Daddy probably feel untouchable at this point, and with good reason. Joe Biden’s handlers have turned the DOJ into the “Anything But Justice Department.” Well, for Democrats anyway.

