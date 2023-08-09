Biden Gets Touchy With Reporter From The Weather Channel

President Joe Biden is living up to all the talk of him being touchy and not respecting personal space.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was being interviewed by The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams when he spotted a bug on the reporter’s chest. The overly handsy Biden reached out and brushed an insect off Abrams’ chest—awkward.

Before reaching out and brushing the insect off Abrams’ chest, the president had been dodging a question concerning why he has not declared “climate change” a national emergency.

Biden’s instinctual powers kicked in right after that. His main ability at this point is dodging questions, so he was able to immediately spot the bug on Abrams’ chest and proceed to rescue her.

“Oh, you’ve got a bug on you,” he muttered, quickly reaching out and flicking the critter off Abrams’ upper chest.

“Thanks, appreciate it,” Abrams replied, before quickly steering the conversation back to “climate change.”

Handsy President Biden brushes bug off Stephanie Abrams’ chest during Weather Channel interview https://t.co/s0n5UCEtEi pic.twitter.com/SqbouPiDvq — New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2023

Biden is regarded as an overly touchy person who neglects other people’s personal space. The president has blamed changing “social norms” for his behavior.

“I get it. I hear what they’re saying, I understand it and I’ll be much more mindful,” he said in 2019.

Biden has sniffed little girls in the past, and has groped several women. Even Hillary Clinton has been a victim of Biden’s handiness.

Prior to the awkward point in the interview, Abrams pressed Biden on whether he was prepared to declare “climate change” a national emergency — a move that could potentially eradicate fossil fuels and, if not, certainly raise gasoline prices by a lot more, affecting every American’s pocketbook.

“Already done that,” Biden shot back. “Nationally, we’ve conserved more land, we’ve moved in to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. We’ve passed the $360 billion climate control facility. We’re moving. It is the existential threat.”

Abrams further grilled Biden on the issue, asking, “So, you’ve already declared that a national emergency?

“Well, practically speaking, yes,” Biden replied.

Interestingly, while the interview was live, The Weather Channel’s studio began fact-checking the president as he spoke — hopefully CNN takes notes — and noted that “despite requests from some Democratic leaders, the President has not yet declared a national climate emergency.”

Biden’s interview was conducted at the Grand Canyon, which he had referred to as one of the “earth’s nine wonders” as he signed a national monument designation.

Biden says the Grand Canyon is "one of the earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world — literally!" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BnNyzl0HDH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

“The Grand Canyon—one of the earth’s nine wonders, wonders the world—literally, think of that. You know, it’s amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world,” he began, before discussing its ‘ironic’ (rather than iconic) species. Someone should tell Biden there are seven wonders in the world, not nine.