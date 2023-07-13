Biden's Gaffe Machine Is in High Gear at NATO Summit

If it’s a day of the week that ends with a y, Old Joe Biden must be making a fool of himself somewhere, while the establishment media continues acting as the man who follows behind the circus elephant with a dustpan, telling us tall tales about the incisive, tough questions this barely coherent octogenarian shoots at staffers behind closed doors. The Real Joe, as opposed to the lucid, no-nonsense leader of media myth, was on abundant display at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania: mixed-up, inarticulate, ill-tempered and rude. An embarrassment for the United States on the world stage? Oh, that’s putting it politely.

Fox News reported Wednesday that Old Joe “referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as ‘Vladmir,’ seemingly confusing Zelenskyy with Russian President Vladmir Putin.” To be sure, “Volodymyr” is the Ukrainian form of “Vladimir,” so Biden wasn’t all that far off — just about as far as Moscow is from Kyiv.

As if that weren’t enough, Biden later mixed up Russia with Ukraine, saying: “Russia could end this war tomorrow by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and recognizing its international borders and ceasing its attacks – its inhumane attacks – on Russia – I mean by Russia on Ukraine.” At least his confusion didn’t get as bad as it did last month, when he crowed that Putin was “clearly losing the war in Iraq.” Clearly, Joe!

That same day, Biden displayed the ugly streak that Axios tried to use to show that the putative president was not suffering from one of the classic indications of dementia, but was on top of his game and impatient with the lesser minds who just couldn’t keep up with his remarkable intellect. As Old Joe and Zelensky fielded questions, one reporter asked the Ukrainian president: “How soon after the war would you like to join NATO?” For no clear reason at all, this angered President Dementia, who snapped back peevishly: “An hour and 20 minutes.” Then he sneered at the reporter: “You guys ask really insightful questions.” Remember: the Alzheimer’s Society observes that “as a person’s dementia progresses, they may sometimes behave in ways that are physically or verbally aggressive.”

Thursday was no better, as Old Joe referred to the prime minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, as a “daughter of Ireland.” This time, the senescent corruptocrat seemed to be aware that he had gotten something mixed up, as he continued: “Daughter of Ireland? You can tell that’s a Freudian slip, I’m thinking of home.” Home? No, not his taxpayer-funded walled beach house in Delaware, or even Scranton, Pennsylvania, but Ireland, despite the fact that, as the New York Post reminds us, Biden’s “best-known Irish ancestors immigrated to the US in the 1840s and ’50s.”

All right. So maybe Joe was talking about the home of his sainted ancestors, his true home, the land that claims his deepest allegiance, since that land clearly isn’t America. Whatever the case may be, he continues to seize every conceivable opportunity to demonstrate his abject unfitness to be president of the United States, and so the question inevitably arises: why is he still there? Why haven’t the Democrats already opted to have Kamala Harris break Hillary Clinton’s heart yet again by becoming the first female president of the United States? The most frequent answers to that question are Kamala’s obvious unfitness (which we saw yet again as she tried to explain AI) and the thinness of the sinister authoritarians’ bench.

And of course it may also be that Old Joe’s incapacity is not a bug, but a feature. The people who are pulling Biden’s strings want someone in the Oval Office who won’t give them any guff when they tell him what he’s going to do and when he’s going to do it. Biden, who must in some part of his clouded mind be aware that his intellectual capacities, which were never impressive to begin with, are ebbing away, is more likely to be grateful for the help than resentful for the interference. Barack Obama said it back in 2020: “I used to say if I can make an arrangement where I had a stand-in or front-man or front-woman and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff and I could sort of deliver the lines while someone was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that because I found the work fascinating.”

Is that what’s happening now? If so, Obama should get more active with his earpiece, and steer Old Joe away from confusing Ukraine with Russia and Ireland with Iceland. If we’re going to have a figurehead, it would be nice at least to have a convincing one.