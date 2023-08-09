Biden's Handlers Set Aside Big Chunk of Time to 'Lookout' Over 'One of Earth's Nine Wonders'

President Joe Biden is in the process of answering the age-old adage, “working hard or hardly working,” with the latter part of the phrase. He’s not only putting in as few hours as possible, but he’s having White House aides carve 45 minutes out of his schedule just to stare out into the Grand Canyon. I suppose he has plenty of free time, since he’s not discharging the duties of his office or running the country.

According to a report from Blaze News, despite supposedly being one of the busiest people in the world, the president had time in his schedule on Aug. 8 to just look at the Grand Canyon for 45 minutes. I’d get it if he were a hard-working man who was on vacation, but he’s on the clock. He’s supposed to be helping to run the country. We have a current border crisis where thousands of illegal immigrants are flooding into the country, some of whom are hardened criminals and terrorists.

Then again, this little 45-minute break isn’t really all that different from what Biden does all day, right?

The embarrassment doesn’t stop there. During his visit to the Grand Canyon, Biden bragged about his administration’s climate efforts and repeatedly praised the natural monument, referring to it as one of the “nine wonders” of the world.

“Folks, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure, none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon, one of the Earth’s nine wonders — wonders of the world, literally,” Biden said. “Think of that. You know, it’s amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world.”

“The first time I saw the Grand Canyon, years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind. It was instinctive. I said, this is God’s cathedral,” the president related.

Here’s more from Blaze News:

Biden later corrected himself without clarifying the Grand Canyon’s status on the list of “natural wonders.” The Grand Canyon is, in fact, one of the seven natural wonders of the world. On that list are Mount Everest, Parícutin Volcano in Mexico, Victoria Falls in southern Africa, the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Aurora (in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres), and the Grand Canyon. During his visit to the Grand Canyon, Biden also participated in an interview with the Weather Channel, where he discussed the climate. The network choice led to criticism because Biden rarely grants interviews or directly communicates with the media. Choosing the Weather Channel of all networks, of course, allowed Biden to avoid unsavory topics like Hunter Biden’s criminal case and Republican allegations that he participated in a bribery scheme as vice president.

The White House media pool put out a report saying the interview took a total of 25 minutes out of Biden’s “lookout” time. I mean, really? Is this what the president should be worried about right now?

With the economy swirling around the toilet bowl, China infiltrating our country, and spy balloons flying overhead, is staring at the Grand Canyon a good use of time?

How about working more than 4-6 hours a day, and building a wall to secure the southern border to prevent dangerous terrorists from coming here to start sleeper cells and carry out attacks on innocent people? That would be a far better use of time than standing around looking clueless. Biden spends most of his awake time doing that already. Let’s hope 2024 produces big changes at the White House.